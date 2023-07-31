South Africa v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup 2023 warm-up: When is it and how to watch on TV

South Africa will be looking to improve upon the result of their last outing against the All Blacks - AFP/Michael Bradley

South Africa face New Zealand for the second time in as many months as they gear up for the Rugby World Cup in September.

The clash offers a tantalising prospect, pitting two titans of World Rugby against each other just weeks before the start of the tournament.

The two sides have dominated Southern Hemisphere rugby in recent seasons and, with the exception of perhaps France and Ireland, would each consider themselves favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

The All Blacks kick off their World Cup campaign in a hotly anticipated opening game against hosts France on 8 September in Pool A. Meanwhile, the Springboks take on Scotland on 10 September in pool B.

Depending on how the teams fare in their groups, the warm-up contest could offer viewers a preview of a potential World Cup final showdown.

The last time these two sides met was in the Rugby Championship in July, when New Zealand stunned the reigning World Cup champions to go 17 points ahead at half time. Despite a late Springbok fight-back, it was not enough to challenge the All Blacks who won 35-20.

Some rugby pundits had written off the All Blacks chances at the World Cup following a disappointing season last year, in which they lost to Ireland twice on home soil and suffered a shock defeat to Argentina. But their performance in the Rugby Championship so far has placed them firmly back in the running.

When is it?

South Africa face New Zealand, in the last of their three World Cup warm-up matches, on Aug 25 at 7.30pm (BST).

Where is the match being played?

With the Springboks and the All Blacks already in Europe ahead of the start of the Rugby World Cup, Twickenham stadium has been chosen to host the clash.

But as both teams are playing away from home, the question over who would be given the home dressing room was decided by a light-hearted game of rock, paper, scissors between Sam Kane and Siya Kolisi when the skippers last met in Auckland.

Kolisi won the contest, and with it the home changing room for South Africa.

Ever thought you'd see Sam Cane and Siya Kolisi going at it in a game of rock, paper scissors? 😂



We were there for the coin toss to determine which team will be the 'home' side when the Springboks meet the All Blacks at Twickenham 🪙 pic.twitter.com/UACh8Fv9OB — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 16, 2023

What other warm-up matches are New Zealand playing?

New Zealand vs Australia, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday Aug 5, 10.45am (BST)

South Africa vs New Zealand, Twickenham, Friday 25 August, 7.30pm

The squads

New Zealand squad

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster named a 36-man squad ahead of the Rugby Championship which included five uncapped players in Dallas McLeod, Emoni Narawa, Samipeni Finau, Tamaiti Williams and Cam Roigard - who was given his first run out against Australia.

Notable absentees included veteran scrum half TJ Pereinara, Crusaders centre David Havili and winger Sevu Reece, who have been ruled out of the Rugby Championship and the World Cup due to injury.

There are also question marks over the fitness of captain Sam Kane who came off at half time against South Africa in July after tweaking his neck. Kane was rested for the following game against Australia but will be hoping to make it back in time for the World Cup warm-up matches.

New Zealand have not yet announced a 33-man World Cup squad, but it will probably me made up of players from the Rugby Championship squad. They are as follows:

Forwards: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell

Backs: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan

South Africa squad

The Springboks face two key injury concerns with captain Siya Kolisi recovering from a knee injury and Leicester fly-half Handre Pollard hoping to return from a calf issue which he re-injured during training for the Rugby Championship.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has said both players will “hopefully” be ready in time for their World Cup warm-up matches.

South Africa have not yet announced a 33-man World Cup squad, but it will most likely be made up of the players who formed the training squad for the Rugby Championship. Those players are as follows:

Forwards: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Jean-Luc du Preez, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Backs: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard, Damian Willemse, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie