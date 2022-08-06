South Africa v New Zealand live: Score and latest updates from the Rugby Championship 2022

south africa v new zealand live score rugby championship latest - Shuttershock

South Africa demolish New Zealand 26-10

Malcolm Marx given the Man of the Match award

Kurt-Lee Arendse sees red after scoring opening try

06:39 PM

Are South Africa now World Cup favourites?

If the @AllBlacks keep playing like this they will be lucky to get out of their group.. @Springboks favourites with @IrishRugby amd @FranceRugby just behind — Austin Healey (@IamAustinHealey) August 6, 2022

06:36 PM

Biggest win since '28

The 26-10 victory was the largest South Africa win over the All Blacks since 1928.

06:24 PM

Looking forward to next week's game

There's a lot to fix for Ian Foster and his New Zealand team and they'll potentially have to do with without Beauden and Jordie Barrett, who both left the field as a result of injuries.

They'll face a Springbok team who will almost certainly be without Faf de Klerk, who surely won't be able to take part after that head injury in the first minute. Arendse will also be missing after his red card for the tackle which injured Beauden Barrett.

06:16 PM

Man of the Match

The sponsors, Castle Lager, rightly hand their Man of the Match award to Malcolm Marx. He won his team crucial turnovers and seemed to always be involved when the Springboks did something of note. A superb performance from the 28-year old on his 50th outing in that famous South African jersey.

06:14 PM

South Africa off to dream start

The Springboks are off to a dream start in this year's Rugby Championship. They dominated the All Blacks for the bulk of the game and well deserved their win. The injury to Arendse is the one blemish on the performance but they'll be ready and prepared to win the second-Test in this series next Saturday.

South Africa vs. New Zealand - AP

06:11 PM

FT: South Africa 26 New Zealand 10

That late score ends the game and the Springboks have a 16-point victory.

06:10 PM

80 mins: South Africa 26 New Zealand 10

It's right in front of the posts and Pollard isn't going to miss from there, this is food and drink for him. South Africa extend the lead and with the clock in the red, the referee blows his whistle.

06:09 PM

Try! Le Roux! South Africa 24 New Zealand 10

South Africa with the sucker punch. The ball ends up back deep into All Black territory and they need to get downfield, but no, catastrophe! Cane's poor offload is a gift to Willie le Roux, who manages to get the ball down over the line and the Mbombela Stadium erupts!

South Africa vs. New Zealand - AFP via Getty Images

06:06 PM

78 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 10

Mo'unga converts. New Zealand couldn't do this, could they?

06:05 PM

Try! Frizell! South Africa 19 New Zealand 8

New Zealand are on the attack and Clarke sees space and bursts into it. He's home and dry but somehow Willemse manages to get back and bring him down from behind by his collar. He must only be a metre out! Frizell gets the ball and manages to stretch and get over.

06:03 PM

76 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

Am leaps onto a loose ball and turns on the jets. It looks like he's going to get away but Mo'unga catches him and brings him down.

06:02 PM

76 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

New Zealand are on top and starting to cause problems for the South Africa defence, which is a man short.

06:00 PM

74 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

The aftermath of that tackle continues. Barrett is able to walk off the field, which is luckily given the drop he had onto his head, but Arendse leaves on a cart. A horrible passage of play that might tarnish this South Africa performance.

Play is about to restart.

05:57 PM

Red card! Arendse! South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

It's not a surprise but Arendse sees the red card after that hit on Barrett. He's played well today, scoring the only try of the game so far, but that tackle was dangerous and he deserves to see red

05:56 PM

74 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

A sharp intake of breath when you see this one. South Africa are in the oppositions territory before Hendrikse kicks the ball high for Arendse to chase.

Beauden Barrett leaps for the ball but Arendse comes in below him, looking at the ball, and both men go flying. The medical staff rush onto the field and it looks bad for Barrett who lads headfirst down onto the ground.

05:52 PM

72 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

He's near the halfway line and to the left of the sticks but it doesn't matter for Pollard who nails the kick. This is surely beyond this poor All Blacks team now?

05:51 PM

70 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Some good interchanges and speedy play from the All Blacks comes to nothing after Barrett gets pinged for holding on. Now Pollard has a shot at making this a 16-point lead.

05:49 PM

69 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Whisper it quietly but New Zealand are starting to play. With the game nearly beyond them they've started to string some passes together and dominate the scrum.

05:45 PM

65 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Am I getting bored of saying that the All Blacks are making silly mistakes? Yes. South Africa clear the ball and New Zealand attempt a quick lineout, only to throw it in at an angle. They've totally lost their heads here.

05:43 PM

64 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Really poor again. New Zealand win the lineout and make progress but Cole knocks it on as he's hit after making a pick and go at the ruck.

05:41 PM

62 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

New Zealand have their first set piece opportunity in South Africa's 22 after a mistake when clearing the ball.

05:40 PM

61 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

More ill-discipline from New Zealand who close the gap at the lineout. South Africa choose to scrum on the All Blacks 22. Fortunately for New Zealand there's a penalty after Koch goes in off his feet at the breakdown. They've been let off there.

05:37 PM

Drop goal! Pollard! South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Another stupid mistake from New Zealand. Clarke catches Pollard's kick but then blindly offloads handing the ball back to the Springboks in dangerous territory. The ball is played inward and then Pollard drops deep into the pocket, calls for the ball and then slots home the dropkick to extend the lead. Superb play.

05:35 PM

56 mins: South Africa 13 New Zealand 3

Another boneheaded play by the All Blacks who had South Africa pinned just inside their five-metre line. When the referee makes a point of telling you not to go offside at the maul, you don't then do the opposite. South Africa boot it long downfield and into touch.

05:33 PM

53 mins: South Africa 13 New Zealand 3

Malcolm Marx take a bow! He forces the penalty and wins his team the ball...again. He's been incredible in the loose today and leaves the field, visibly tired, to be replaced by Mbonambi.

05:30 PM

52 mins: South Africa 13 New Zealand 3

Jordie Barrett has taken a knock. He'll go off with his brother Beauden moving to 15 and Mo'unga taking to the field to play flyhalf. His first job is to kick for touch after a Springbok offside gives the All Blacks a penalty in their own half.

05:28 PM

50 mins: South Africa 13 New Zealand 3

The Springboks decide to give Pollard a chance at kicking for goal to restore their 10-point lead and he splits the posts right down the middle, easy.

05:26 PM

48 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

Lomax gives away a penalty at the scrum and South Africa have the ball at New Zealand's 22. Kick for touch or let Pollard have a shot at goal?

05:24 PM

46 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

New Zealand have the ball around 10 metres out and Jordan makes a break, it looks like he's off but a little ankle tap brings him down. A great tackle because the winger looked like he was off to the races with all that space in front of him.

05:22 PM

45 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

The All Blacks can't get it out of their own half right now and every clearance comes right back at them. They need to find a way of relieving the pressure and getting better field position.

05:20 PM

43 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

South Africa win the lineout, they progress forward but an up and under sees All Black bodies fly everywhere but South Africa come up with it. It eventually gets turned over and cleared up field but the pressure doesn't stop and South Africa are back in that same position moments later.

05:19 PM

41 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

South Africa win a lineout just inside the New Zealand 22 but it's turned over and the All Blacks pass it across the field before Will Jordan kicks it deep and into touch. A costly mistake for Jordan that gives the Springboks another lineout in New Zealand's 22, but what can you expect when it's the first time he's touched the ball in 41 minutes of rugby.

05:16 PM

The second half is underway

Pollard's boot gets the restart up and running. Let's see where the next 40 minutes take us.

05:08 PM

Charlie Morgan's halftime verdict

A seven-point lead does not flatter South Africa at all and that breakdown steal from Ardie Savea, which came off the back of some really unimaginative phase-play from South Africa, could prove a big moment in the final shake-up... because it is always close between these sides. Arendse has been brilliant to watch, though. And what a pass for the try from Am. Breathtaking.

05:04 PM

HT: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

South Africa enter the halftime break with the lead and they are good value for it. They've been more powerful and more disciplined than New Zealand, although the visitors did grow in stature as the half grew older. This is finely balanced ahead of the restart.

South Africa vs. New Zealand - Reuters

05:01 PM

39 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

New Zealand make ground after the lineout and play the ball across the field but Marx comes up big and wins South Africa another pressure. A big moment from the man making his 50th Test appearance and he helps put an end to what looked like a promising attack for New Zealand.

04:58 PM

37 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

Another penalty for New Zealand after a brilliant scrum forces Nyakane to his knee. They put the ball into touch and will contest the lineout on the edge of South Africa's 22. This feels like a real momentum shift with the All Blacks starting to look dangerous.

04:56 PM

34 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

Jordie Barrett slots the penalty home. It was fairly central and not too far out, but that doesn't matter, the All Blacks are on the way.

04:55 PM

33 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

New Zealand have a chance at their first points after a penalty from South Africa after de Allende gets pinged. One of those that's correct by the letter of the law but doesn't feel quite right when you're watching.

04:53 PM

31 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

A knock-on from Havili ends the All Black momentum when they had started to exert some pressure.

04:50 PM

29 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

South Africa give up their first penalty. Well played Ardie Savea who wins the penalty within five metres of the NZ line! Can the All Blacks begin to turn the tide now?

The penalty count now stands at South Africa one, New Zealand five, which tells you a lot about the story of the first half so far.

04:49 PM

26 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

Absolutely breathless rugby! A wild passage of play, which saw the Barrett brothers seemingly involved with everything ends with Lomax giving a way a penalty at the scrum.

04:45 PM

21 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

Some excellent play from South Africa ends with Sam Cane infringing at the ruck and Pollard getting a shot at goal from just left of the posts and outside the 22. It's easy for Pollard who adds to the Springboks lead.

04:41 PM

19 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

A little grubber from Hendrikse is overhit and goes into touch giving the All Blacks a lineout within touching distance of their line. Lood de Jager then gets pinged and New Zealand can relieve the pressure.

04:38 PM

18 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

Great news! Faf de Klerk appears to join his teammates after his horrible head injury in the first minute. The crowd erupt with cheers and he soaks it up, great stuff.

04:37 PM

17 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

New Zealand's first spell of extended pressure amounts to nothing. The All Blacks had looked to found their groove and had gotten into Springbok territory. Marx wins a penalty, which Pollard duly kicks into touch.

04:35 PM

15 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

South Africa really should be further ahead. They've dominated play, as evidenced by the All Blacks having comfortably over double the tackles so far. New Zealand have rarely ventured over the halfway.

04:33 PM

13 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

Pollard misses touch which really lets off New Zealand.

04:31 PM

12 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

New Zealand get pinged at the scrum after Bower puts his knee to the ground. South Africa are really piling on the pressure now.

04:26 PM

Try! Arendse! South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

Kurt-Lee Arendse with the score! The Springboks have dominated so far and they score early. A high boot from Pollard isn't dealt with by the All Blacks allowing Am to grab the ball before offloading to Arendse as he's tackled. Arendse does the rest and bursts to the right-side corner.

Pollard does the business from out on the right to nail the conversion and give South Africa the extra points.

South Africa vs. New Zealand - AP

04:24 PM

5 mins: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Jordie Barrett with a potentially try-saving tackle after Mapimpi races clear and gets within striking distance. The ball goes into touch and the All Blacks have another lineout to deal with.

04:21 PM

3 mins: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Worrying signs already for the All Blacks who give away a penalty on their own scrum for going early. Then they struggle to do with South Africa's power after the hosts call for a scrum.

04:18 PM

1 mins: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

A horrible start for South Africa. Faf de Klerk starts with real pace and urgency but a collision with Caleb Clark's knee knocks him out.

The scum-half is out cold and the crowd is stunned into silence. He's replaced by Jaden Hendrikse who makes his debut in the worst of circumstances.

04:14 PM

We're off

These things never start on time but we're finally off. Can the All Blacks get back on track or will South Africa ratchet up the pressure even more?

04:03 PM

Time for the anthems

The action is nearly ready to begin but first the anthems, with the visitors New Zealand up first.

South Africa vs. New Zealand - Reuters

04:01 PM

Malcolm Marx hits 50!

There's a round of applause and cheers as Malcolm Marx comes out to the field for South Africa, with the hooker reaching his 50th cap for the Springboks.

03:59 PM

Eddie Jones spotted

England's Eddie Jones is amongst the crowd at the Mbombela Stadium, scouting his potential opposition at the Rugby World Cup next year.

03:51 PM

How South Africa are set up today

Backs: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk

Forwards: 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Willie le Roux

03:49 PM

How the All Blacks line up

Backs: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith

Forwards: 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 George Bower

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ethan de Groot, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Quinn Tupaea

03:43 PM

It's nearly time for South Africa vs. New Zealand

It always matters when South Africa meet New Zealand but this Saturday the two face each other in a clash which could have massive ramifications. The noise around Ian Foster and the All Blacks is deafening and there are doubts over the 57-year old's ability to take New Zealand into next year's World Cup.

It's been a poor run of form for the All Blacks who have lost four of their past five Test matches. Just last month they crumbled to a home series loss to Ireland. It was their first since 1994 but it was the manner of the defeat, with two humiliating losses following a win in the opening Test. In both losses they played second fiddle to Ireland who outperformed them in nearly every area of the field. Even more worrying than the poor performances there will be real concern that the past 12 months has seen the All Blacks air of invincibility begin to dissipate. For years it felt like teams were already beaten before the first whistle but now there is less fear around facing New Zealand, even on their home turf.

Now they face a tough test at the Mbombela Stadium where they face old foes South Africa in the first of a two-game series to open the Rugby Championship. South Africa are still reigning World Champions and come into this after beating Wales in a three-Test series. Against Wales they struggled at times, particularly in the second Test, which they lost by a single point.

The recent performances of the All Blacks are front-page news in a country which prides itself by it's rugby. If Foster's team struggle and get blown out by South Africa then it will raise further questions about his suitability for the role. However, if they can get a win on the road in South Africa then that pressure will ease and it could reinvigorate the team as they compete in the Rugby Championship and look forward into next year.