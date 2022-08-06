South Africa v New Zealand live: Score and latest updates from the Rugby Championship 2022

Sam Farley
·17 min read
south africa v new zealand live score rugby championship latest - Shuttershock
south africa v new zealand live score rugby championship latest - Shuttershock

  • South Africa demolish New Zealand 26-10

  • Malcolm Marx given the Man of the Match award

  • Kurt-Lee Arendse sees red after scoring opening try

06:39 PM

Are South Africa now World Cup favourites?

06:36 PM

Biggest win since '28

The 26-10 victory was the largest South Africa win over the All Blacks since 1928.

06:24 PM

Looking forward to next week's game

There's a lot to fix for Ian Foster and his New Zealand team and they'll potentially have to do with without Beauden and Jordie Barrett, who both left the field as a result of injuries.

They'll face a Springbok team who will almost certainly be without Faf de Klerk, who surely won't be able to take part after that head injury in the first minute. Arendse will also be missing after his red card for the tackle which injured Beauden Barrett.

06:16 PM

Man of the Match

The sponsors, Castle Lager, rightly hand their Man of the Match award to Malcolm Marx. He won his team crucial turnovers and seemed to always be involved when the Springboks did something of note. A superb performance from the 28-year old on his 50th outing in that famous South African jersey.

06:14 PM

South Africa off to dream start

The Springboks are off to a dream start in this year's Rugby Championship. They dominated the All Blacks for the bulk of the game and well deserved their win. The injury to Arendse is the one blemish on the performance but they'll be ready and prepared to win the second-Test in this series next Saturday.

South Africa vs. New Zealand - AP
South Africa vs. New Zealand - AP

06:11 PM

FT: South Africa 26 New Zealand 10

That late score ends the game and the Springboks have a 16-point victory.

06:10 PM

80 mins: South Africa 26 New Zealand 10

It's right in front of the posts and Pollard isn't going to miss from there, this is food and drink for him. South Africa extend the lead and with the clock in the red, the referee blows his whistle.

06:09 PM

Try! Le Roux! South Africa 24 New Zealand 10

South Africa with the sucker punch. The ball ends up back deep into All Black territory and they need to get downfield, but no, catastrophe! Cane's poor offload is a gift to Willie le Roux, who manages to get the ball down over the line and the Mbombela Stadium erupts!

South Africa vs. New Zealand - AFP via Getty Images
South Africa vs. New Zealand - AFP via Getty Images

06:06 PM

78 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 10

Mo'unga converts. New Zealand couldn't do this, could they?

06:05 PM

Try! Frizell! South Africa 19 New Zealand 8

New Zealand are on the attack and Clarke sees space and bursts into it. He's home and dry but somehow Willemse manages to get back and bring him down from behind by his collar. He must only be a metre out! Frizell gets the ball and manages to stretch and get over.

06:03 PM

76 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

Am leaps onto a loose ball and turns on the jets. It looks like he's going to get away but Mo'unga catches him and brings him down.

06:02 PM

76 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

New Zealand are on top and starting to cause problems for the South Africa defence, which is a man short.

06:00 PM

74 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

The aftermath of that tackle continues. Barrett is able to walk off the field, which is luckily given the drop he had onto his head, but Arendse leaves on a cart. A horrible passage of play that might tarnish this South Africa performance.

Play is about to restart.

05:57 PM

Red card! Arendse! South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

It's not a surprise but Arendse sees the red card after that hit on Barrett. He's played well today, scoring the only try of the game so far, but that tackle was dangerous and he deserves to see red

05:56 PM

74 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

A sharp intake of breath when you see this one. South Africa are in the oppositions territory before Hendrikse kicks the ball high for Arendse to chase.

Beauden Barrett leaps for the ball but Arendse comes in below him, looking at the ball, and both men go flying. The medical staff rush onto the field and it looks bad for Barrett who lads headfirst down onto the ground.

05:52 PM

72 mins: South Africa 19 New Zealand 3

He's near the halfway line and to the left of the sticks but it doesn't matter for Pollard who nails the kick. This is surely beyond this poor All Blacks team now?

05:51 PM

70 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Some good interchanges and speedy play from the All Blacks comes to nothing after Barrett gets pinged for holding on. Now Pollard has a shot at making this a 16-point lead.

05:49 PM

69 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Whisper it quietly but New Zealand are starting to play. With the game nearly beyond them they've started to string some passes together and dominate the scrum.

05:45 PM

65 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Am I getting bored of saying that the All Blacks are making silly mistakes? Yes. South Africa clear the ball and New Zealand attempt a quick lineout, only to throw it in at an angle. They've totally lost their heads here.

05:43 PM

64 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Really poor again. New Zealand win the lineout and make progress but Cole knocks it on as he's hit after making a pick and go at the ruck.

05:41 PM

62 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

New Zealand have their first set piece opportunity in South Africa's 22 after a mistake when clearing the ball.

05:40 PM

61 mins: South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

More ill-discipline from New Zealand who close the gap at the lineout. South Africa choose to scrum on the All Blacks 22. Fortunately for New Zealand there's a penalty after Koch goes in off his feet at the breakdown. They've been let off there.

05:37 PM

Drop goal! Pollard! South Africa 16 New Zealand 3

Another stupid mistake from New Zealand. Clarke catches Pollard's kick but then blindly offloads handing the ball back to the Springboks in dangerous territory. The ball is played inward and then Pollard drops deep into the pocket, calls for the ball and then slots home the dropkick to extend the lead. Superb play.

05:35 PM

56 mins: South Africa 13 New Zealand 3

Another boneheaded play by the All Blacks who had South Africa pinned just inside their five-metre line. When the referee makes a point of telling you not to go offside at the maul, you don't then do the opposite. South Africa boot it long downfield and into touch.

05:33 PM

53 mins: South Africa 13 New Zealand 3

Malcolm Marx take a bow! He forces the penalty and wins his team the ball...again. He's been incredible in the loose today and leaves the field, visibly tired, to be replaced by Mbonambi.

05:30 PM

52 mins: South Africa 13 New Zealand 3

Jordie Barrett has taken a knock. He'll go off with his brother Beauden moving to 15 and Mo'unga taking to the field to play flyhalf. His first job is to kick for touch after a Springbok offside gives the All Blacks a penalty in their own half.

05:28 PM

50 mins: South Africa 13 New Zealand 3

The Springboks decide to give Pollard a chance at kicking for goal to restore their 10-point lead and he splits the posts right down the middle, easy.

05:26 PM

48 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

Lomax gives away a penalty at the scrum and South Africa have the ball at New Zealand's 22. Kick for touch or let Pollard have a shot at goal?

05:24 PM

46 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

New Zealand have the ball around 10 metres out and Jordan makes a break, it looks like he's off but a little ankle tap brings him down. A great tackle because the winger looked like he was off to the races with all that space in front of him.

05:22 PM

45 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

The All Blacks can't get it out of their own half right now and every clearance comes right back at them. They need to find a way of relieving the pressure and getting better field position.

05:20 PM

43 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

South Africa win the lineout, they progress forward but an up and under sees All Black bodies fly everywhere but South Africa come up with it. It eventually gets turned over and cleared up field but the pressure doesn't stop and South Africa are back in that same position moments later.

05:19 PM

41 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

South Africa win a lineout just inside the New Zealand 22 but it's turned over and the All Blacks pass it across the field before Will Jordan kicks it deep and into touch. A costly mistake for Jordan that gives the Springboks another lineout in New Zealand's 22, but what can you expect when it's the first time he's touched the ball in 41 minutes of rugby.

05:16 PM

The second half is underway

Pollard's boot gets the restart up and running. Let's see where the next 40 minutes take us.

05:08 PM

Charlie Morgan's halftime verdict

A seven-point lead does not flatter South Africa at all and that breakdown steal from Ardie Savea, which came off the back of some really unimaginative phase-play from South Africa, could prove a big moment in the final shake-up... because it is always close between these sides. Arendse has been brilliant to watch, though. And what a pass for the try from Am. Breathtaking.

05:04 PM

HT: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

South Africa enter the halftime break with the lead and they are good value for it. They've been more powerful and more disciplined than New Zealand, although the visitors did grow in stature as the half grew older. This is finely balanced ahead of the restart.

South Africa vs. New Zealand - Reuters
South Africa vs. New Zealand - Reuters

05:01 PM

39 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

New Zealand make ground after the lineout and play the ball across the field but Marx comes up big and wins South Africa another pressure. A big moment from the man making his 50th Test appearance and he helps put an end to what looked like a promising attack for New Zealand.

04:58 PM

37 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

Another penalty for New Zealand after a brilliant scrum forces Nyakane to his knee. They put the ball into touch and will contest the lineout on the edge of South Africa's 22. This feels like a real momentum shift with the All Blacks starting to look dangerous.

04:56 PM

34 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 3

Jordie Barrett slots the penalty home. It was fairly central and not too far out, but that doesn't matter, the All Blacks are on the way.

04:55 PM

33 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

New Zealand have a chance at their first points after a penalty from South Africa after de Allende gets pinged. One of those that's correct by the letter of the law but doesn't feel quite right when you're watching.

04:53 PM

31 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

A knock-on from Havili ends the All Black momentum when they had started to exert some pressure.

04:50 PM

29 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

South Africa give up their first penalty. Well played Ardie Savea who wins the penalty within five metres of the NZ line! Can the All Blacks begin to turn the tide now?

The penalty count now stands at South Africa one, New Zealand five, which tells you a lot about the story of the first half so far.

04:49 PM

26 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

Absolutely breathless rugby! A wild passage of play, which saw the Barrett brothers seemingly involved with everything ends with Lomax giving a way a penalty at the scrum.

04:45 PM

21 mins: South Africa 10 New Zealand 0

Some excellent play from South Africa ends with Sam Cane infringing at the ruck and Pollard getting a shot at goal from just left of the posts and outside the 22. It's easy for Pollard who adds to the Springboks lead.

04:41 PM

19 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

A little grubber from Hendrikse is overhit and goes into touch giving the All Blacks a lineout within touching distance of their line. Lood de Jager then gets pinged and New Zealand can relieve the pressure.

04:38 PM

18 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

Great news! Faf de Klerk appears to join his teammates after his horrible head injury in the first minute. The crowd erupt with cheers and he soaks it up, great stuff.

04:37 PM

17 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

New Zealand's first spell of extended pressure amounts to nothing. The All Blacks had looked to found their groove and had gotten into Springbok territory. Marx wins a penalty, which Pollard duly kicks into touch.

04:35 PM

15 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

South Africa really should be further ahead. They've dominated play, as evidenced by the All Blacks having comfortably over double the tackles so far.  New Zealand have rarely ventured over the halfway.

04:33 PM

13 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

Pollard misses touch which really lets off New Zealand.

04:31 PM

12 mins: South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

New Zealand get pinged at the scrum after Bower puts his knee to the ground. South Africa are really piling on the pressure now.

04:26 PM

Try! Arendse! South Africa 7 New Zealand 0

Kurt-Lee Arendse with the score! The Springboks have dominated so far and they score early. A high boot from Pollard isn't dealt with by the All Blacks allowing Am to grab the ball before offloading to Arendse as he's tackled. Arendse does the rest and bursts to the right-side corner.

Pollard does the business from out on the right to nail the conversion and give South Africa the extra points.

South Africa vs. New Zealand - AP
South Africa vs. New Zealand - AP

04:24 PM

5 mins: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Jordie Barrett with a potentially try-saving tackle after Mapimpi races clear and gets within striking distance. The ball goes into touch and the All Blacks have another lineout to deal with.

04:21 PM

3 mins: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Worrying signs already for the All Blacks who give away a penalty on their own scrum for going early. Then they struggle to do with South Africa's power after the hosts call for a scrum.

04:18 PM

1 mins: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

A horrible start for South Africa. Faf de Klerk starts with real pace and urgency but a collision with Caleb Clark's knee knocks him out.

The scum-half is out cold and the crowd is stunned into silence. He's replaced by Jaden Hendrikse who makes his debut in the worst of circumstances.

04:14 PM

We're off

These things never start on time but we're finally off. Can the All Blacks get back on track or will South Africa ratchet up the pressure even more?

04:03 PM

Time for the anthems

The action is nearly ready to begin but first the anthems, with the visitors New Zealand up first.

South Africa vs. New Zealand - Reuters
South Africa vs. New Zealand - Reuters

04:01 PM

Malcolm Marx hits 50!

There's a round of applause and cheers as Malcolm Marx comes out to the field for South Africa, with the hooker reaching his 50th cap for the Springboks.

03:59 PM

Eddie Jones spotted

England's Eddie Jones is amongst the crowd at the Mbombela Stadium, scouting his potential opposition at the Rugby World Cup next year.

03:51 PM

How South Africa are set up today

Backs: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk

Forwards: 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Willie le Roux

03:49 PM

How the All Blacks line up

Backs: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith

Forwards: 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 George Bower

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ethan de Groot, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Quinn Tupaea

03:43 PM

It's nearly time for South Africa vs. New Zealand

It always matters when South Africa meet New Zealand but this Saturday the two face each other in a clash which could have massive ramifications. The noise around Ian Foster and the All Blacks is deafening and there are doubts over the 57-year old's ability to take New Zealand into next year's World Cup.

It's been a poor run of form for the All Blacks who have lost four of their past five Test matches. Just last month they crumbled to a home series loss to Ireland. It was their first since 1994 but it was the manner of the defeat, with two humiliating losses following a win in the opening Test. In both losses they played second fiddle to Ireland who outperformed them in nearly every area of the field. Even more worrying than the poor performances there will be real concern that the past 12 months has seen the All Blacks air of invincibility begin to dissipate. For years it felt like teams were already beaten before the first whistle but now there is less fear around facing New Zealand, even on their home turf.

Now they face a tough test at the Mbombela Stadium where they face old foes South Africa in the first of a two-game series to open the Rugby Championship. South Africa are still reigning World Champions and come into this after beating Wales in a three-Test series. Against Wales they struggled at times, particularly in the second Test, which they lost by a single point.

The recent performances of the All Blacks are front-page news in a country which prides itself by it's rugby. If Foster's team struggle and get blown out by South Africa then it will raise further questions about his suitability for the role. However, if they can get a win on the road in South Africa then that pressure will ease and it could reinvigorate the team as they compete in the Rugby Championship and look forward into next year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Everton vs Chelsea live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

    Jorginho gives the visitors ahead with first half injury-time penalty Godfrey taken off on a stretcher with serious injury

  • Commonwealth Games 2022 live: England netball knocked out by rivals Australia

    Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Daily guide plus key events to watch out for England beat New Zealand to keep dream of first Commonwealth hockey gold alive Jake Wightman fails to back up World Championship gold as he win bronze in 1,500m Nick Miller wins gold for England in the hammer India edge England to make T20 cricket final

  • Israel bombs Gaza Strip for second day in ‘pre-emptive operation’

    Health authorities in Palestinian enclave report 15 dead in Israeli attacks targeting Islamic Jihad

  • How Eight is Enough Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'

    Former teen heartthrob Willie Aames found love with his pen pal for over thirty years — and, now, there's a Hallmark movie about the real-life fairytale

  • Amsterdam's Pride canal parade draws huge crowds on return after two years

    The 25th edition of the parade caps a week of Pride events in the city as the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) communities celebrated their identity and demonstrated for their rights. "Originally this was gay pride, but today you see hundreds of thousands of people regardless of whether they're gay or straight or whatever, and that is so fantastic," said reveller Jonas van der Kaaij Olsen, 53, draped in a rainbow flag. The Pride festival said its focus is gradually changing from celebrating people's right to love whomever they want to their right to be whoever they are.

  • Brenden Aaronson inspires Leeds to comeback victory over Wolves

    Leeds fought back after Daniel Podence gave Wolves an early lead, with Rodrigo and a Rayan Aït-Nouri own goal, under pressure from Aaronson, giving them a 2-1 home win

  • Sue Bird at peace for what could be final game in Seattle

    Now that a bit of time has passed, Sue Bird knows she made the right decision announcing publicly what she knew inside — that this would be her last season. Bird has no idea what that’ll be like. Bird will play the final regular-season home game of her career on Sunday when the Seattle Storm host the Las Vegas Aces.

  • Judith Durham Dies: ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer With The Seekers Was 79

    Judith Durham, an Australian folk music icon whose voice graced several international hits with her group, The Seekers, has died at 79. Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia on Friday night from lung-disease complications. Her death was announced by Universal Music Australia and the Musicoast record label. The Seekers added Durham in 1963 […]

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi