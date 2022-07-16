South Africa v Wales live: Score and latest updates from the final Test

Wales are hunting for a historic Test series victory in South Africa - AFP

05:16 PM

Second half! Wales get us going.

The final 40 minutes in the Test series decider are under way.

05:03 PM

Half time: South Africa 17 Wales 8

The series is very much still up for grabs. South Africa have had more possession and more attacking opportunities, but Wales have been more clinical and impressive in defence. Mbonambi's try on almost the stroke of half time is the difference.

05:00 PM

40 mins: South Africa 17 Wales 8

Lineout for the Welsh after the Springboks threatened to score on the counter.

Hardy boots out to end the half.

04:59 PM

TRY 38 mins: South Africa 17 Wales 8

SA maul, and Mbonambi is out the traps to drive over the line. A perfectly worked maul from the Springboks. Crucial for South African momentum into the break.

Converted for the full seven points.

04:56 PM

37 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 8

South Africa drive down the right. A stop in play after an offside. SA with a deep, deep lineout on the right with three minutes of the half to go. This could be pivotal.

04:53 PM

34 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 8

Tompkins takes a bang to the head. It looks like Mapimpi has thrown him down onto the floor, head first. Welsh penalty, out of their 22.

04:51 PM

PENALTY: South Africa 10 Wales 8

Penalty against du Toit with a push on Alun-Wyn Jones as the Welshman is obstructed trying to challenge the kicker from the ruck.

That's on the plate for Wales, and Biggar converts. They're nibbling away well at what was 10-0 only a short time ago.

04:48 PM

31 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 5

Rees-Zammit with a lovely left-footed kick into the Springboks' 22.

04:47 PM

30 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 5

A good catch from Rees-Zammit, but he's hounded by green shirts. Hardy manages to boot away, and Wales maintain possession. But then Biggar asks a question with his boot and SA returns to touch.

04:45 PM

28 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 5

Wales build from the lineout on the right. Probing first up the middle, and then going right before Navidi runs too far for Williams' offload. SA lineout.

04:43 PM

27 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 5

Penalty to Wales just as the Springboks start to turn the screw again. Nyakane is deemed to have dived on the emerging ball at the ruck. A let-off for Wales there.

04:40 PM

25 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 5

South Africa drive forward. It's floated out to the right and it's a bit too far there, over the line on the right.

Back for a SA penalty, and a lineout deep into the Welsh 22 now.

04:38 PM

23 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 5

South Africa scrum - and then a penalty given. Lewis is deemed to have overextended.

Lineout on the left to come. Quite stop-start at the moment.

04:36 PM

22 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 5

Wales penalty kick - and it's booted down for a lineout on the left, just into the Springboks' 22.

04:35 PM

20 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 5

Two knock-ons, and it's a Wales scrum, 10 yards into their half. A brief break in play before the restart. A couple of players are down receiving treatment: one Welsh, one South African.

SA make a replacement: Kolbe off, Le Roux comes on.

04:32 PM

TRY 19 mins: South Africa 10 Wales 5

Wales enjoy their first period of possession, and it results in a try!

George North makes a terrific run down the left, and Wales quickly switch to the right, Rees-Zammit on the ball.

It's back to North on the left, but he slips on the surface and can't capitalise! Wales work it back to the middle, Liam Williams and Rees-Zammit working together.

It's back over to the left and Reffel dives over the line. Extremely good play from the Welsh. Rapid and dynamic.

Can Biggar convert? He's just wide of the mark there. 10-5 it is.

Tommy Reffell of Wales - Shutterstock

04:28 PM

CONVERTED South Africa 10 Wales 0

Pollard converts.

Lydiate is off with a blood injury on his head. Alun Wyn Jones is on to replace him

04:26 PM

TRY 14 mins: South Africa 8 Wales 0

First scrum - Wales stand firm - a follow-on scrum and South Africa try to push down the door.

It's spread out to the right and Pollard is the man who manages to drive over the line, despite the efforts of Elias and Lydiate to hold him away.

Handre Pollard - AFP

04:21 PM

9 mins: South Africa 3 Wales 0

Wiese picks up from the try and drives forward. South Africa spread towards the centre - there is a penalty advantage - it comes back to the left and Pollard tries to tap it through. It's intercepted and we go back for the penalty. Strong defending from Wales.

04:18 PM

8 mins: South Africa 3 Wales 0

No try, and we're going back to a five-metre attacking scrum.

04:18 PM

7 mins: South Africa 3 Wales 0

TMO check on a try effort for de Allende. It looks like it's short, but they're having a good look at this to confirm.

04:15 PM

3 mins: South Africa 3 Wales 0

Penalty points scored by South Africa. They had put the ball down for the try on the left flank, but the TMO reveals the foot of Mapimpi was out. Try not given.

The referee pulls it back for the penalty, right between the sticks. An easy three points as Pollard opens South Africa's account.

04:08 PM

Kick off! South Africa get us under way

There has been another late change to the Wales line-up: Taulupe Faletau is ruled out.

Josh Navidi starting in the back row, while Taine Basham comes on to the bench.

04:07 PM

National anthems over, a reminder of the line-ups this afternoon

South Africa: Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allence, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (C), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Kieran Hardy; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.

03:59 PM

Wholesale changes for South Africa

Head coach Jacques Nienaber recalls eight of the 2019 World Cup-winning team, including captain Siya Kolisi, wing Cheslin Kolbe and centre Damian de Allende, while lock Eben Etzebeth wins his 100th cap.

03:57 PM

105 caps: George North reaches another milestone today

Almost 12 years after making his Wales debut as a teenager against South Africa, North becomes his country's most-capped international back in the men's game. He overtakes former Wales fly-half and current national squad attack coach Stephen Jones.

George North - AP

03:48 PM

Last-minute line-up change

Last weekend's match-winner Gareth Anscombe is ruled out by a rib injury, so Rhys Patchell is drafted on to the bench as fly-half cover.

03:42 PM

Kick off at 4:05

South Africa have won the toss and will kick off.

03:39 PM

The teams

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.

Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar (captain), Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Dan Lydiate, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Dillon Lewis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Owen Watkin.

03:29 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of Wales' final test against South Africa in Cape Town, where Wayne Pivac's side are looking to make history with the Test poised at 1-1.

If Wales are victorious this afternoon it would be their first ever Test series victory in South Africa. Not bad for a side that lost to Italy four months ago.

It's been a punishing day for the southern hemisphere sides, with both England and Ireland securing series wins against Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Dan Biggar says that Wales will "give absolutely everything" in pursuit of a Test series triumph against the world champions that appeared inconceivable even three weeks ago.

"It is a great opportunity on Saturday for us to win a series here," Wales captain Biggar said.

"I think if we had said that four or five weeks ago before we flew, we would probably have been laughed out of town if I had said that in front of you.

"It is definitely not one to miss, and we are hugely looking forward to it."

Wales lost the first Test, 32-29, before narrowly edging past the Springboks, 13-12, with Josh Adams scoring a try and Gareth Anscombe converting in the final moments of the match.

Pivac makes one change to the side that prevailed in Bloemfontein last weekend, with wing Josh Adams replacing the injured Alex Cuthbert.

Biggar said: "We feel like we've been fairly comfortable in terms of what they have thrown at us, but ultimately when they turn the power on - and if you spend a lot of time in your own half against this team - you are going to get punished.

"It is about making sure we keep the ball on the park as often as we can and nullify their lineout game, which then comes down to discipline.

"If we can keep penalties to 10 or under (in the match) then we are in with a real shout of winning the game."