South Africa v Wales live: Score and latest updates from the first Test

South Africa v Wales kicks-off at 4:05pm, live on Sky Sports

How Wales can pull off a miracle and stun the Springboks

03:22 PM

Jacques Nienaber speaks

South Africa's head coach Jacques Nienaber has described Wales as "desperate" ahead of their Test this afternoon.

“Wales have had a lot of preparation time before this series – they will be well-coached, well-prepared and desperate, and that makes them extremely dangerous. “That is why they are going to be so dangerous. “They will be a desperate Wales side, and I am saying that not because I am guessing what is going on in their camp right now, but because in 2018, we were in the same position.”

Wayne Pivac has said he has not had a good night's sleep since their loss to Italy so maybe the Springboks boss is right...

03:11 PM

South Africa v Wales line-ups

The hosts South Africa have named a strong starting XV with World Cup final hero Cheslin Kolbe on the wing. Ten of the World Cup squad start against Wales in Pretoria.

Jacques Nienaber has named: Willemse; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; E Jantjies, De Klerk; Nche, Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (captain), Mostert, Wiese.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Moerat, Louw, Smith, H Jantjies, Le Roux.

Wales, meanwhile, will see a Test debutant with Tommy Reffell starting at blindside flanker.

George North and Dan Lydiate return from injury and stalwart player Alun Wyn Jones starts from the bench.

Wayne Pivac named: Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar (captain), Hardy; Thomas, Elias, Lewis, Rowlands, Beard, Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, Carre, Francis, AW Jones, Navidi, Williams, Anscombe, Watkin.

02:51 PM

Pivac wants to banish Italy nightmares

Wales have travelled to South Africa to take on the world champions in the first game since their shock defeat to Italy in the 2022 Six Nations. It was the end of a disappointing Six Nations campaign for Wayne Pivac's side which saw them finish fifth.

The head coach has said he hasn't slept well since the tournament and aims to get some REM sleep with a victory over South Africa. "Well, I'll probably get my first decent night's sleep since the end of the Six Nations, and that's a fact," said Pivac.

"It just doesn't go away. The thing with coaches and players is you're not happy until you get your next win under your belt. It's been a long time between drinks and of course there is that memory [of Italy defeat].

"If you finish on winning the Six Nations it's a nice memory, but losing to Italy has been challenging in terms of the pressure you put on yourself, as opposed to the pressure others put on you."

Pivac's team now embark on a three-Test series against a formidable Springboks team. South Africa had an impressive 2021, beating New Zealand, Argentina and only narrowly losing to England last autumn. It will be a big feat for Wales to come away with a series win and the first Test will be the telling game to see where both teams are at in terms of form.

Wales have some consistency from the Six Nations with Dan Biggar once again bestowed the captaincy armband. Usual skipper Alun Wyn Jones remains in the squad but he will start from the bench in today's Test.

Siya Kolisi remains the captain for South Africa with the likes of Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe starring for the hosts at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.