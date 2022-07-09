South Africa v Wales live: Score and latest updates from the second Test

south africa v wales live score 2022 tour 2nd test - SHUTTERSTOCK

South Africa vs Wales kicks off at 4:05pm, live on Sky Sports

Sir Gareth Edwards accuses Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber of disrespecting Wales and rugby

04:19 PM

10 min: South Africa 3-3 Wales

Tompkins get Wales out of trouble as he clears a bumbling ball in the 22. Springboks catch and run and Gelant has a ball deflect off a Welsh player to launch another attack.

But Wales win a breakdown penalty to clear their lines. Their line-out is successful after they kick upfield.

04:15 PM

7 min: South Africa 3-3 Wales

Wales looked to build an attack but a cracking counter ruck sees the hosts overturn the ball. A loose pass though spills into touch, the Springboks are lightning fast!

The physicality is brutal out there.

04:14 PM

PENALTY POLLARD! South Africa 3-3 Wales

The ferocious attack ends in a South Africa penalty after three advantages were given in the hosts' way. The ref has warned Wales for going offside twice in a row.

Pollard looks to level the scores and does! Game on.

04:12 PM

4 min: South Africa 0-3 Wales

The only change for Wales this week Alex Cuthbert wins a great high ball to continue Wales' great start to the match.

Another high ball is caught by the men in red but South Africa win the ball as North holds on at the breakdown. Pollard kicks upfield for the first Sprinboks line-out of the match, which they win and earn a penalty advantage,

They romp upfield and they are just metres from the line now.

04:09 PM

PENALTY BIGGAR! South Africa 0-3 Wales

1 min: Wales immediately get a penalty from the kick-off, S Du Toit went off his feet at the breakdown.

Captain Biggar has pointed to the stick and he gets the first points of the game!

04:08 PM

Kick-off! South Africa 0-0 Wales

Here we go!

Can South Africa wrap this series up or can Wales fight back? We will soon find out...

04:02 PM

Here come the anthems...

The fans are raring to go with the wall of noise deafening as the players ran out onto the pitch.

The anthems will get underway shortly and I can guess they will be belted out with passion.

Kick-off under five minutes away.

03:55 PM

South Africa v Wales kick-off imminent

The kick-off for this second Test will kick-off in ten minutes and I can't be the only one absolutely buzzing!

It was a cracking contest last week and it should offer up the same rugby feast shortly...

03:49 PM

Pivac speaks

Wayne Pivac is hunting history today to become the first coach to lead Wales to a win against the Springboks in South Africa.

He told Sky:

"We certainly got a lot of confidence from the first half of the match... For us we are going to try and replicate that first half and see fi we can go on with it. "There are still some big names in that side. There are players playing for positions for a World Cup.. the minute you don't respect that side [you'll be paying for it]. "We'll be giving it our best shot."

03:43 PM

Nienaber speaks ahead of kick-off

Jacques Nienaber has spoken ahead of kick-off at 4.05pm BST and he disagrees the 14 changes to the starting XV is disrespectful.

He told Sky:

"I'm not a gambling man. We have a plan from the start of the series. There is no better opportunity to give them a run today. We are fighting to clinch this series. "It will nice to see Handre [Pollard]. He is the guy who has been with us the least amount of time."

03:36 PM

South Africa v Wales

The amount of changes South Africa have made has been at the heart of discussions this week.

Sir Gareth Edwards has labelled it disrespectful but Wales captain Dan Biggar has said 'there's nothing in it' as the players called upon are Test level internationals.

It does say a lot about the Springboks strength in depth when you can call upon the likes of Pollard and Esterhuizen.

03:27 PM

Biggar aware Wales have to take next step

Wales led South Africa for the majority of the match last weekend, losing in the last minute of the match thanks to a Willemse penalty kick.

It was captain Dan Biggar who gave the penalty away just minutes after missing a crucial conversion. The Welsh side put out an impressive performance but they need to take the next step to bag their first win ever on South African soil, says the skipper.

"Wales must improve to make history on South African soil," he said.

“I think we gave away 19 penalties in the end, so you are always going to be under a little bit of pressure when you give that many penalties away.

“Not doubling up on errors, it has been a big focus this week that if we make an error or concede a penalty, the next phase of play is really important for us, because if you double-up or treble-up, you are in a bit of trouble against this team."

03:19 PM

South Africa won't under-estimate Wales

Captain Handre Pollard could lead his team to a series win this afternoon with the Springboks winning the first of three Tests last Saturday.

The skipper is aware of what Wayne Pivac's side will throw and them and says they won't under-estimate their opponents.

“We know Wales will get under our skin, but we won’t take a step back," he told the Springboks website. "In fact, that usually brings the best out of us.

“Wales are a tough team. They don’t go away, and they are a physical, but we are prepared for that. They also have a good tactical game, so it’s going to be hard Test rugby, but if there is space out wide we will try to take it.”

03:09 PM

South Africa v Wales team news

The hosts have made 14 changes to the starting XV who secured a last-minute win over Wales last Saturday.

Handre Pollard will captain the side with Siya Kolisi completely dropped from the matchday 23. Pollard has a lot of experience to back up the call but Jacques Nienaber has not relied solely on experience in his calls.

Six uncapped are named in the matchday 23 with two starting, in wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and No 8 Evan Roos.

South Africa: Gelant; Arendse, Kriel, Esterhuizen, Fassi; Pollard (captain), Hendrikse; T Du Toit, Dweba, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Orie, Coetzee, P Du Toit, Roos.

Replacements: Marx, Mchunu, Koch, Nortje, Elstadt, Fourie, Williams, Willemse.

Wales, meanwhile, have made one change to their starting XV. Josh Adams is benched in favour of Alex Cuthbert.

Wales: Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Cuthbert; Biggar (captain), Hardy; Thomas, Elias, Lewis, Rowlands, Beard, Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, Jones, Wainwright, Wyn Jones, Navidi, Williams, Anscombe, Adams.

02:59 PM

Can Wales bounce back from heartbreak?

By Ben Coles

How much weaker South Africa really are for the second Test against Wales today can be debated.

Take out world-class players in Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi, Faf de Klerk, the centres in Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am and the wings in Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and you lose plenty of experience and quality.

But the replacements, as the Wales captain Dan Biggar noted this week, are hardly making up the numbers. "You would almost say the ones they've picked for this weekend are the real in-form players," Biggar said. "I know the side we played last weekend are renowned, experienced, World Cup winners and the rest of that, but this team, you have got [Handre] Pollard at 10 and some real exciting form players.

"We make changes every autumn, don't we? Whether it is Georgia, Fiji, whoever it is. There is nothing in it for me. South Africa can pick who they want, and they are going to be very strong."

That being said, break up any side and fill it with new combinations and there are going to be a few teething problems.

"If we can play in the right areas, look to put South Africa under pressure, there will be opportunities and there will be cracks in their defence for us to exploit," Biggar added.

Wales were brave and quietly impressive last week in Pretoria, minutes away from a first Test win in South Africa. The sense in the aftermath was they may never get a better chance after losing 32-29, but the Springboks' selection has shifted that thinking ever so slightly.

Building on the areas where Wales did well - the breakdown, lineout, and in the kicking game, with Biggar describing Kieran Hardy's box-kicking as "excellent" - while cutting down the number of penalties from last week after conceding 19, and you never know what might happen.

One challenge will be the midfield threat of Andre Esterhuizen, the Harlequins centre and RPA Players' Player of the Season, with Biggar praising one of Esterhuizen's unheralded strengths.

“He’s got an unbelievable kicking game in fairness. He’s got a huge huge left peg. At altitude again on Saturday that’s going to be a huge weapon for them," Biggar said.

"Quins play with quite a lot of passes and continuity, while they move the ball quite a lot but what they’ve got with him is a guy who can get them over the gainline which makes life easier however you want to play.

“I think that what he’s going to bring is a couple of little subtle differences from playing for Quins. He’s used to playing with quick guys who have good footwork, and good hands so I think it will suit them playing him on Saturday with the players they’ve picked around him."