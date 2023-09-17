South Africa v Romania LIVE: Rugby World Cup team news and latest updates

South Africa will look to record a big win over Romania (AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa will look to continue their impressive start to the Rugby World Cup as they face minnows Romania in Bordeaux this afternoon.

The Springboks laid down an early marker by shutting down Scotland 18-3 in their opening match in Pool B and the Oaks shouldn’t pose too big a problem, having been thrashed 82-8 by Ireland last weekend – although they did grab the opening try of the game.

South Africa did endure some bad news during the week as they suffered a major injury blow with hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of the tournament with a torn ACL. Marx, one of the world’s best hookers, suffered the injury in training and is yet to be replaced in the 33-man squad.

South Africa vs Romania latest updates