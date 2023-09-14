South Africa v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

South Africa beat Scotland in their opening game of the World Cup - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

South Africa and Ireland, two of the favourites for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, meet in a big Pool B clash at the Stade de France on September 23.

Both sides have their gaze fixed on winning the tournament and a success for either here will likely ensure an easier quarter-final clash, although with likely Pool A qualifiers France and New Zealand lying in wait, the advantage will hardly be a big one.

Both sides enjoyed wins in their respective opening matches, with South Africa proving too strong for Scotland and Ireland putting 80 points past Romania.

When is it?

South Africa v Ireland takes place on Saturday, Sept 23 with the match kicking off at 8pm BST, 9pm local time.

Where is it?

The match will take place at the Stade de France in Paris. Read more about the venues for the Rugby World Cup HERE.

Johnny Sexton's Ireland team are the No 1 ranked side in the world - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Who is the referee?

Kiwi referee Ben O’Keefe will take charge of the match. The 2023 Rugby World Cup is O’Keefe’s second as an official after he took charge of three matches at the 2019 tournament.

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. Specific channel allocations for the matches will be confirmed closer to the match.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match have sold out but you can still purchase tickets to other matches in the Pool stages via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

What is the recent history between the teams?

Since 2010, Ireland and South Africa have faced each other eight times with each team winning four matches apiece.

Ireland have won the last two meetings – in 2022 and 2017, both of which were held in Dublin. South Africa were the winners of the two prior clashes.

South Africa lead the overall head-to-head between the two nations 18-9.

What are their pool matches and results?

Ireland

Saturday, September 9: Ireland 82 Romania 8, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux

Saturday, September 16: Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes)

Saturday, 23 September: Ireland v South Africa, Stade de France (Paris)

Saturday, October 7: Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France (Paris)

South Africa