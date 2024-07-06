South Africa v Ireland LIVE rugby: Build-up and latest updates from first Test in Pretoria

(REUTERS)

South Africa return to action on home soil for the first time since securing back-to-back World Cup triumphs as they take on Ireland in the first Test of a potentially thrilling series.

The Springboks are back under the direction of Rassie Erasmus after Jacques Nienaber’s departure and warmed up for an encounter with the Six Nations winners with a strong win over Wales at Twickenham.

Ireland are missing a couple of key figures in Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park for the two-Test tour but will travel with confidence having won their last three meetings with their hosts, including during the pool stages of last year’s World Cup.

But Andy Farrell’s side will expect a hostile reception with the two sides trading barbs in the build-up to the renewal of a rivalry that has grown in spite and spice in recent years.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from South Africa vs Ireland below:

South Africa vs Ireland

South Africa host Ireland in the first Test in Pretoria at 4.05pm BST, live on Sky Sports Action

Springboks back on home soil for the first time since winning the World Cup last year

South Africa team news - Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard return

Ireland team news - Jamie Osborne makes debut at full-back

South Africa vs Ireland

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out comes Peter O’Mahony and his squad, a slightly tentative trudge through the more slippery parts of the long Loftus Versfeld tunnel and then a more purposeful march into the evening air.

The volume lifts as the Springboks make their homecoming. They were denied this, of course, after 2019 due to the pandemic - the world champions are back on their own patch.

South Africa vs Ireland

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good areas from the band, playing “Zombie” as the squads assemble in the tunnel, imploring the stands to chant “Rassie” in lieu of Dolores O’Riordan’s usual pained cries. There’s going to be a bit of niggle.

South Africa vs Ireland

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Loftus Versfeld is bouncing for kick off, a brass and percussion band providing heavy beats to get the crowd on their feet. World Cup winners vs Six Nations champions - let’s get going!

South Africa vs Ireland match officials

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick off rapidly approaching in Pretoria. Here are the names you need to know from an officiating point of view:

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Mike Adamson (Sco)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

South Africa vs Ireland

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s the first game in charge of South Africa’s defence for former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery today. Given how Harlequins’ defence fell apart after Flannery’s sudden departure last year, he was clearly doing fine work in South West London - that could be a good bit of business from Rassie Erasmus, drawing on his significant connections with Munster to replace both Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones.

Attack coach Tony Brown is one of the most highly-rated schemers in the world, too, and it’ll be fun to see what wrinkles he throws in today. Duane Vermeulen also steps up into the South African coaching team after being a key leader on and off the field for the last half-decade.

A new face who could become key Springboks figure

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After an enterprising debut off the bench against Wales, it’ll be fascinating to see how Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is utilised today. The Stormer offers versatility and variety at 10, 12 or 15 – where Rassie Erasmus deploys him may be a key indicator in how he sees South Africa evolving over the next few years. That adaptability ensures that the Springboks can stick with their favoured six/two bench and not fret about playing someone out of position, particularly with replacement scrum half Grant Williams covering wing, too.

How Rassie Erasmus uses his bench will be intriguing (PA Wire)

South Africa vs Ireland

15:40 , Jack Rathborn

One last ride for Peter O’Mahony?

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There was plenty of speculation at the end of the Six Nations that Peter O’Mahony’s final Ireland game might have been the title-sealing win over Scotland, but the flanker has been named captain again in Andy Farrell’s squad to confront the Springboks. The 34-year-old is probably the perfect leader for a tour of South Africa, confrontational and robust, yet there are signs that Farrell is starting to really think about life after his leader.

Ryan Baird is getting better and better on the blindside, while Cian Prendergast has several strong seasons behind him. Newbie Cormac Izuchukwu has quickly gone from an intriguing project to a genuine difference-maker at Ulster, while Tom Ahern will surely be back in the mix after injury. The quartet are all long-limbed lineout leapers with the acceleration to cause real problems as edge forwards in Ireland’s attacking structure — it may be that a couple of them are seen as locks but it’s a fascinating group regardless.

Can Joe McCarthy build on impressive Six Nations?

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Though Jack Crowley looks a fly half to build around, perhaps Ireland’s find of the Six Nations was Joe McCarthy, a tighthead lock who showed he could mix it with the big boys in the opener against France in Marseille particularly. This, though, will offer another yardstick in his development - Eben Etzebeth remains probably the premier lock in the world and, given his comments in the build-up, seems properly up for it.

(Getty Images)

Huge test for Jamie Osborne

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It will be a huge challenge that Jamie Osborne will be posed today against a side that kick well tactically. It’s worth remembering that the Leinster man did not make a single start at full-back all season domestically, excelling instead in the centres with Garry Ringrose and Charlie Ngatai enduring injury-hit campaigns. There is no doubting his talent, and Andy Farrell clearly backs him, but replacing all that Hugo Keenan offers is an unenviable task.

(Getty Images)

South Africa opt for experience as Siya Kolisi returns for first Ireland clash

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a funny few months for Siya Kolisi. The flanker’s place as one of rugby’s greatest leaders is not in doubt, but Racing 92 didn’t necessarily feel they got best value out of the first year of Kolisi’s lucrative contract in Paris, with thinly-veiled comments suggesting that the club felt Kolisi was perhaps carrying a little too much weight and overly-focussed on efforts off the field rather than on it.

Even Rassie Erasmus hinted that he would consider a switch of Springboks skipper earlier this year given his preference for a captain based domestically, which meant there was more intrigue than usual when the South Africa series for this squad was confirmed. As it happens, Erasmus ultimately decided to stick with Kolisi, giving strong backing to the openside flanker and firing a furious shot back at Racing for what he felt were unfair comments about his long-time leader.

South Africa opt for experience as Siya Kolisi returns for first Ireland clash

Wales’ losing run continues against Wallabies

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over the Tasman, meanwhile Wales’ long run of defeats continued despite a battling performance in Sydney as they were beaten 25-16 by Australia.

It was their 12th successive loss to the Wallabies in Australia, and eighth on the bounce against all opponents.

Wales’ losing run continues, but there were promising signs against Australia

England suffer agonising defeat as All Blacks snatch victory in first Test

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Before we get going with this afternoon’s live action in earnest, here’s a reminder of events in Dunedin a little earlier, with an impressive England ultimately falling short as the All Blacks snatched first Test victory:

England suffer agonising defeat as All Blacks snatch victory in first Test

It means nothing – Mike Catt not interested in South Africa comments on Ireland

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt dismissed the significance of potentially provocative comments from the South Africa camp ahead of the series.

Springboks trio Eben Etzebeth, Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe are among those to have stoked the flames of a growing rivalry between the world’s two top-ranked sides since last year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

“People can say what they want. It means nothing to us. It’s something we don’t particularly worry about,” South Africa-born attack coach Catt told reporters.

It means nothing – Mike Catt not interested in South Africa comments on Ireland

Peter O’Mahony backs Jamie Osborne to shine on debut

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony feels it was only a matter of time before Jamie Osborne was handed his senior debut, which will come in the first Test against South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday.

With Hugo Keenan preparing for the Olympic Sevens in Paris later this month, there had been an an expectation Jimmy O’Brien would be slotted into the side at full-back.

Head coach Andy Farrell, though, instead made something of a surprise selection with Osborne, who primarily plays at centre, drafted in.

The Leinster 22-year-old may have started at full-back only twice for his province, but O’Mahony has every confidence Osborne can rise to the challenge against the world champions at Loftus Versfeld.

“He has been very patient. The kid is pretty understanding and obviously has delivered incredibly well for Leinster over the last however many seasons,” O’Mahony said at a press conference.

“One of the lads presented him with his (Ireland) jersey last night and he said it was not as if it was when the cap was going to come for him.

“He is one of these guys who is just really cool, calm, who wants to learn.

“He is a top-class professional at an early age, so you (media) said people were shocked, but I don’t think anyone in our squad was shocked about it.”

Team news - Ireland

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andy Farrell hands a debut to Leinster’s Jamie Osborne at full-back in the absence of club colleague Hugo Keenan, who has joined up with the Ireland Sevens squad ahead of an Olympic medal bid in Paris. Scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park, meanwhile, is a major injury absentee, so Craig Casey gets the nod ahead of Conor Murray. A settled side elsewhere sees Jack Crowley continue at fly half after a solid Six Nations.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt.), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Craig Casey, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kellher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Garry Ringrose.

Team news - South Africa

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With the Springboks’ European-based players back available, Rassie Erasmus returns Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard to a starting South African side that includes 12 of the 15 starters from the World Cup final. Ox Nche, Kwagga Smith and Willie le Roux each came off the bench in Paris and are promoted. Gerhard Steenekamp is a new face among the six forwards on the bench — the loosehead enjoyed a strong season for the Bulls and is set for an international debut on familiar turf.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Kwagga Smith; 9 Faf de Klerk, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

South Africa vs Ireland

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Is South Africa v Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch first Test

South Africa vs Ireland

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

When is South Africa vs Ireland?

The first Test is due to kick off at 4.05pm BST on Saturday 6 July at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channel from 3.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

South Africa vs Ireland

10:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good afternoon all - well, this is rather tasty. Welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of South Africa against Ireland, two of the best sides in the world re-igniting a rivalry that simmers ever more each time these two meet.

The Springboks are back on South African soil for the first time since that night in Paris last October when Siya Kolisi again led them to World Cup glory. But will it be a triumphant return? Ireland may be missing a couple of key figures but Andy Farrell’s side have won the last three meetings between these two and will spy another chance to produce a statement performance.