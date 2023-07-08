South Africa v Australia, Rugby Championship live: Springboks lead Eddie Jones’ side – Latest updates

Australia's Michael Hooper is tackled by South Africa's Marco van Staden and Duane Vermeulen - Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

05:17 PM BST

50mins: South Africa 17-5 Australia

But a poor line-out gifts Australia a reprieve and possession. However another mistake from Australia as Ikitau kicks the ball out on the full and South Africa have a line-out just outside the Australia 22.

05:16 PM BST

49mins: South Africa 17-5 Australia

South Africa have another penalty and Australia have not responded to a poor first-half showing. South Africa are all over them and they are everywhere. South Africa kick to the corner and have a line-out within 10 metres of the Australia line...

05:12 PM BST

44mins: South Africa 17-5 Australia

South Africa go through the phases and get very close to the Australia line but the visitors manage to steal the ball. They clear their lines but only to the edge of their own 22.

05:11 PM BST

43mins: South Africa 17-5 Australia

Eddie Jones would have been desperate to see a reaction from his Australian side but they have already put themselves under huge pressure as South Africa have a line-out inside the Australia 22...

05:07 PM BST

Back underway

The second half is underway with South Africa holding a 12-point advantage. Can Australia fight back or can South Africa inflict more pain on the visitors?

05:05 PM BST

Half-time views from Daniel Schofield

Telegraph Sport analysis

Ouch. That was utterly brutal from Eddie Jones’ perspective. Whatever clever plans he had up his sleeve for his first match back in charge of Australia were rendered redundant by the Springboks’ dominance of the galinline on both sides of the ball. Even with big Will Skelton back in the Wallabies’ ranks, Australia could not match South Africa’s physicality in the first half with Pieter Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden and Andre Esterhuizen particularly impressive. Fly half Quade Coooper, aside from a beautiful pass for Koroibete’s opening try, has barely touched the ball. Time for Eddie to earn his corn at halftime.

05:03 PM BST

What will Eddie Jones make of that?

Australia got off to the best possible start through that Koroibete try. But from that point South Africa have completely dominated. Australia have barely thrown a punch so far. Is this exactly why England sacked Eddie Jones, despite being so close to a World Cup? What can Australia do in this second half? Has anyone seen Quade Cooper, who is supposed to be playing fly-half for Australia but has not been seen yet at the Loftus Versfeld?

04:52 PM BST

Half-time: South Africa 17-5 Australia

Hodge nearly has enough on it but not quite. It falls just short and that is half-time. South Africa are in control of this game thanks to two first-half tries from Arendse.

04:51 PM BST

40 mins: South Africa 17-5 Australia

It looked like Australia might kick the ball out for half-time from a scrum inside their own half but they play on. They are rewarded for playing on as they get a penalty. Hodge is going to go for goal, and I think it is fair to say he is miles out. Quite far into his own half. But remember Hodge has a massive boot on him and they are at altitude...

04:44 PM BST

36mins: South Africa 17-5 Australia

South Africa work another great move out wide and are into the Australia 22 again. Australia though manage to escape danger for now. They need to be really careful here as this game is getting away from them.

04:43 PM BST

34mins: South Africa 17-5 Australia

Penalty for South Africa as Australia are offside. Eddie Jones’ side, after a great start, are under significant pressure at the moment and they need to quickly wrestle back the momentum.

04:41 PM BST

33mins: South Africa 17-5 Australia

Australia have had to make an early change in the back-row as Pete Samu has replaced the injured Tom Hooper.

04:40 PM BST

TRY South Africa!

South Africa 17-5 Australia

And South Africa punish them for a poor clearance. Orie takes a great catch at the line-out and South Africa break down the blindside through van Staden. He offloads to Mbonambi who sends Arendse down the touchline for his second try of the game. Libbok’s conversion from the touchline is successful.

04:38 PM BST

29 mins: South Africa 10-5 Australia

South Africa have a penalty advantage from a scrum inside their own half and they use that advantage. Esterhuizen breaks really well into the Australia and re-gathers his own kick. He offloads to du Toit but Australia turn the ball over. The kick away is not good though and Australia are still under pressure...

04:35 PM BST

28 mins: South Africa 10-5 Australia

After an enthralling few minutes where both sides scored a try each, the game has got a little scrappy with a number of knock-ons. Perhaps a symptom of these sides not having played together in a long while.

04:31 PM BST

25 mins: South Africa 10-5 Australia

Australia have a penalty in mid-field just inside the South Africa half. A good opportunity for Australia to reduce the gap to two points. But Hodge, who missed his first kick of the day, drags his kick to the left of the post. That is already five points Hodge has left out there.

04:23 PM BST

TRY South Africa!

South Africa 10-5 Australia

South Africa have reacted well to going behind and they now lead. The move is set up by a great pass out wide by Willie le Roux to Moodie. South Africa enter into the Australia 22 and ship the ball left. The ball does hit the ground but South Africa recover it and it leaves an easy finish for Arendse. Libbok’s conversion is successful.

04:20 PM BST

13 mins: South Africa 3-5 Australia

Libbok does not miss this time and gets the first three points of the day for South Africa. It is 3-5.

04:19 PM BST

11 mins: South Africa 0-5 Australia

Almost immediately after the kick-off, South Africa win a scrum. They are dominant at the scrum but are asked to play it. South Africa have a penalty advantage for offside and cannot do anything with that advantage. So South Africa will kick for goal in front of posts.

04:16 PM BST

TRY Australia!

South Africa 0-5 Australia

Australia strike and score the first try of the game through Marika Koroibete. Initially from their own line-out on halfway, Australia lose it but regain possession quickly. The ball is then shipped out wide and Tom Wright passes onto Koroibete, who has enough speed to get in the corner. A great start for Australia in Eddie Jones’ first game in charge of his second tenure. Reece Hodge misses the touchline conversion.

Marika Koroibete gives Australia the early lead - Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

04:13 PM BST

6 mins: South Africa 0-0 Australia

Early kicking battle here, which is no surprise considering it is South Africa against Eddie Jones’ Australia. A lot of kicking in the early stages to gain territory. Who will make the first mistake in that battle?

04:10 PM BST

3 mins: South Africa 0-0 Australia

Manie Libbok steps up to kick the penalty from just shy of 50 metres out but his kick is just short and misses the early opportunity to give South Africa the lead.

04:09 PM BST

2 mins: South Africa 0-0 Australia

Penalty to South Africa. The imposing figure of Will Skelton, who has been ripping it up at La Rochelle in recent seasons, carries into contact. But Kwagga Smith is on hand at the breakdown to win a penalty for South Africa, who will kick for goal from long-range.

04:07 PM BST

1 min: South Africa 0-0 Australia

Nic White of Australia gets us underway. South Africa go through a few phases before clearing the danger towards halfway.

04:06 PM BST

Kick-off

The anthems are sung with passion. We are ready for kick-off. The opening game of the 2023 Rugby Championship is upon is. Here we go. Kick-off at the Loftus Versfeld.

04:01 PM BST

National anthems

It is time for the anthems. First up it is Australia’s “Advance Australia Fair”, followed by South Africa’s “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika”. The atmosphere is incredible inside the Loftus Versfeld, which is bathed in sunshine.

The South Africa fans await their first home Test of the year - AP/Themba Hadebe

03:57 PM BST

An anniversary day

On the 8th July 1933 South Africa played Australia for the first time in rugby union. 90 years to the day they play again. What an anniversary that is!

03:52 PM BST

South Africa send players ahead to New Zealand

South Africa have decided to send a group of players ahead to prepare for their game against New Zealand next Saturday. Those players are Malcolm Marx (hooker), Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager (both locks), Franco Mostert and Jean-Luc du Preez (both utility forwards), Kwagga Smith (loose forward), Faf de Klerk (scrumhalf), Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi (both wings), Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel (both centres), and Siya Kolisi (back-row).

Jasper Wiese (loose forward) will join those players in New Zealand following the birth of his child.

03:49 PM BST

Kick-off is nearing

03:48 PM BST

Full team news

South Africa: 15. Le Roux, 14. Moodie, 13. Am, 12. Esterhuirzen, 11. Arendse, 10. Libbok, 9. Reinach, 1. Kitshoff, 2. Mbonambi, 3. Malherbe. 4. Kleyn, 5. Orie, 6. van Staden, 7. du Toit, 8. Vermeulen

Bench: 16. Dweba, 17. du Toit, 18. Koch, 19. Snyman, 20. Roos, 21. Fourie, 22. Williams, 23. Willemse

Australia: 15. Wright, 14. Vunivalu, 13. Ikitau, 12. Hodge, 11. Koroibete, 10. Cooper, 9. White, 1. Slipper, 2. Porecki, 3. Alaalatoa, 4. Frost, 5. Skelton, 6. Hooper, 7. Hooper, 8. Valetini

Bench: 16. Uelese, 17. Gibbon, 18. Nongorr, 19. Arnold, 20. Samu, 21. McDermott, 22. Kerevi, 23. Gordon

03:36 PM BST

Fascinating Rugby Championship ahead

As I mentioned earlier, these are the final preparations for the southern hemisphere sides ahead of the World Cup. There are so many intriguing storylines going into the Rugby Championship, so to find out more read Ben Coles’ preview of the tournament here.

Eddie Jones takes charge of Australia in his second tenure - Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

03:32 PM BST

Loftus Versfeld will be rocking

The atmosphere inside the Loftus Versfeld Stadium this afternoon will be absolutely rocking with Australia in town. This is one of the final few home games South Africa have before the start of the World Cup and their first since 2022 so the place will be bouncing.

03:27 PM BST

Sacked by England, brought in by Australia

Sacked by England late in 2022 after a dismal Autumn Nations campaign, Eddie Jones took the reins at Australia after Dave Rennie was also sacked. This is Jones’ second tenure as Australia head coach. Will he make England regret their decision to sack him. Instead of preparing for England’s warm-up games, he is instead preparing his Australian side for the Rugby Championship, starting in Pretoria this afternoon against South Africa. Let’s hear what he has had to say ahead of the game:

03:23 PM BST

Team news

This is how Australia line up at the start of Eddie Jones’ second tenure in charge:

Our first match day 23 of the year is locked in! 💪



Here's how we'll line up against the Springboks tonight!



⏰ Sun 9 Jul 1:05am AEST

🏟 Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

📺 @StanSportAU#RSAvAUS #Wallabies #TRC pic.twitter.com/8Gi0h75xvW — Wallabies (@wallabies) July 8, 2023

03:18 PM BST

Team news

This is how the home side South Africans will line up:

03:15 PM BST

Preparation steps up a notch for the World Cup

With the World Cup just two months away, the Rugby Championship takes on added meaning this year. These are the final few games before the group stages commence in France in September. The first game comes from Pretoria as South Africa host Australia at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. We will also be covering Argentina’s game against New Zealand later this evening. This is a shortened version this year due to the World Cup, so instead of six games (home and away against each side) we have just the three.

South Africa are defending World Cup champions and are looking to defend their crown. The last time we had a truncated Rugby Championship in a World Cup year, South Africa were victorious, winning twice convincingly and drawing against New Zealand in Wellington. That year, not only did South Africa win the Rugby Championship, they went on to lift the Webb Ellis trophy as they won the World Cup in Japan.

South Africa host Australia at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium - Getty Images/Phill Magakoe

For Australia, it is all change since the last time they played an international game as Dave Rennie has been replaced by former England coach Eddie Jones. This is the first Australia team he has selected in 18 years. How much difference can Jones make considering he will only have a few games to work with his new players before the World Cup gets underway? Having replaced Rennie within the 12 months of the start of the World Cup, Australia will be hoping for a bounce under new management.

Last year’s Championship was won by New Zealand, just a point clear of South Africa. This is where things start to get really serious, with the World Cup firmly on the horizon.