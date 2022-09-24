South Africa v Argentina live: Score and latest updates from The Rugby Championship 2022

south africa v argentina live score rugby championship latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

02:59 PM

South Africa left with a mountain to climb

South Africa go into their last Rugby Championship match against Argentina knowing exactly the height of the mountain they need to climb if they are to leapfrog the All Blacks and claim the title.

After New Zealand's 40-14 win over Australia this morning the Springboks have to beat the Pumas by more than 40 points to pip the seven-time winners of the expanded tournament to the trophy.

Speaking before this morning's match in Auckland the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said that regardless of what unfolded this morning his side will be treating the clash again Argentina as a final.

"We’re definitely going to watch the morning (South Africa time) game – we need to know what happens in that match so that we know what we need to do against Argentina, and the same applies to them," Kolisi said.

"As things stand all four teams can still win the competition, but regardless of what happens in the match between Australia and New Zealand, it will still be a proper final for us and the Pumas."

Siya Kolisi taking on the Argentina defence last week - AFP

The Boks had a game of two halves last weekend in Buenos Aires, where they outclassed their hosts in the first 40 minutes and would have led by more than 22-6 with better execution.

A huge fightback from Argentina after the interval put South Africa under intense pressure and only late tries in the final few minutes saw them claim a 36-20 victory.

"I don’t think they’ll change their mindset going into this game," Kolisi said. "Their scrums went well last week, and they would have worked on their mauls. And depending on the outcome of the other match, they may have a chance of winning the competition for the first time."

The last match of one of the most open and entertaining Rugby Championships ever gets under way at 4.05, stay here for all the pre-match build up and action.