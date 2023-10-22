South Africa skipper Kolisi hails 'special coach' Nienaber

Only a handful in world rugby can rival Siya Kolisi's stature as a player and his renown: the first Black man to captain the South Africa national rugby union team in its 126-year history and the third after François Pienaar and John Smit to lead the side to the World Cup.

Next Saturday evening at the Stade de France, Kolisi will have the chance to emulate the New Zealander Richie McCaw as the only player to skipper back-to-back World Cup-winning sides.

McCaw's compatriots will attempt to stop Kolisi and his teammates who reached the showdown following a nerve-shredding 16-15 victory over England in the semi-final on Saturday night at the Stade de France.

That success - six days after beating hosts France 29-28 at the same venue - confirmed South Africa as the world's top ranked team.

Sporting director Rassie Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber have orchestrated the return not only to the top of the listings for the first time since July 2022 but to the final itself.

Less than an hour after the end of a pulsating contest, Kolisi paid tribute to the coaches he has known since his late teens when he was learning his craft at Western Province's academy.

"After that year, I had to learn how to tackle."



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France skipper Dupont returns for World Cup showdown with South Africa

Ireland boss Farrell counts on squad experience for New Zealand last eight clash

Carreras' triple helps Argentina subdue Japan and reach last eight at World Cup