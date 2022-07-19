South Africa sink England in first ODI to deny Ben Stokes happy ending

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ali Martin at Chester-le-Street
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
  • Aiden Markram
    Aiden Markram
    South African cricketer
  • Jos Buttler
    Jos Buttler
    English cricketer
  • Jonny Bairstow
    Jonny Bairstow
    English cricketer (born 1989)
  • Rassie van der Dussen
    Rassie van der Dussen
    South African cricketer
  • Moeen Ali
    Moeen Ali
    England cricketer (born 1987)
  • Anrich Nortje
    Anrich Nortje
    South African cricketer
  • Liam Livingstone
    Liam Livingstone
    English cricketer
  • Dwaine Pretorius
    Dwaine Pretorius
    South African cricketer

For a split second Ben Stokes pondered the review but sense soon prevailed. The all-rounder had just been trapped plumb lbw by the part-time spin of Aiden Markram on five and with this a World Cup-winning one-day international career was done.

As he left the field his home supporters offered their latest ovation on a day littered with them. There was no grandstand finish for the Durham favourite nor, it proved, the team he leaves behind, South Africa overcoming their hosts and the heat to secure a 1-0 lead with a ruthless performance and a 62-run victory.

Stokes being Stokes would scarcely have cared about his own demise had England got over the line here. Instead he was forced to look on from the balcony as Jos Buttler’s side, earlier broiled in the field to the tune of 333 for five through Rassie van der Dussen’s classy 133 from 117 balls, crumbled to 271 all out from 46.5 overs.

Related: ‘We are not cars you can fill up’: Ben Stokes complains of burden on players

Wickets at regular intervals had sucked the life out of the chase before Anrich Nortje shut things down with four wickets. Joe Root shone with 86 from 77 balls, similarly Jonny Bairstow made a return to the runs column with 63 from 71. But when the latter was bowled by Nortje in the 45th over, attempting to force a cut shot off his stumps with 82 still required, South Africa could begin celebrating a party well pooped.

Like India before them, the Proteas were just too good. After Van der Dussen set up their highest ODI total in England - and the second highest in the men’s game without a six being struck - Keshav Maharaj marshalled his attack smartly. The captain’s only misstep came when his collision with Andile Phehlukwayo in the field – a nasty shoulder to the jaw – saw Dwaine Pretorius on as a concussion sub.

England by contrast continued what has been a struggle to adjust to life after Eoin Morgan. There was a return to the intent of old and a century stand to get their pursuit under way.

But too often execution went awry, be it Jason Roy’s 62-ball 43 ending with a clothed heave to long-on or Bairstow lbw to Markram attempting a sweep.

Buttler and Moeen Ali both fell cheaply to the left-arm spin of Tabraiz Shamsi, while Liam Livingstone chopped on trying to slog Lungi Ngidi. Having earlier dropped Bairstow on 18 in the deep, and earned some ironic cheers from the home crowd for his troubles, it was a particularly sweet moment for the fast bowler.

This was a punishing day, with the mercury hitting 38, ice creams sliding off cones and queues for water snaking further than those for beer. Shade was sparse (offering little respite anyway) such that a number of spectators left early with the intention of returning once the peak had passed.

Somehow the players and officials soldiered on.

Ben Stokes leaves the field after being dismissed for five.
Ben Stokes leaves the field after being dismissed for five. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

All but ODI debutant Matt Potts, however, with his fine start to life as an England cricketer hitting its first bump when, after his first four overs bled 33 runs, he left the field with heat exhaustion and didn’t return in the first innings. Drinks were mercifully frequent thereafter, the 12th men bringing out parasols and ice packs each time.

Though Potts did later emerge to bat, his absence tested Buttler’s attack after losing the toss. Swing was absent, turn only fleeting, and the batters duly tucked in. The seamers toiled the most – Stokes grimaced through five costly overs due to his knee issue – while Moeen and the returning Adil Rashid bowled the longer spells.

Of the three Durham cricketers on show it was Brydon Carse who was the pick, sending down nine overs of commendable heft for just 46 runs, including two at the death that returned one for 12. Like Maharaj’s figures of one for 42 from 10 overs later on, this felt a triumph in the circumstances.

Once Sam Curran had bowled Quinton de Kock inside the powerplay, two century stands featuring van der Dussen were forged in the furnace.

Related: Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement should be a wake-up call to cricket’s leaders | Ali Martin

Janneman Malan helped to put on 109 for the second wicket before the opener holed out off Moeen for a 77-ball 57, with Markram then helping add 151 for the third with a 61-ball 77. All three right-handers played the percentages as their hosts visibly struggled.

Van der Dussen climbed highest, crisply finessing the ball along the ground for his third ODI century from just 90 balls.

A life came on 121 as he looked to push on, Bairstow spilling one in the deep, before both set men fell to ambitious heaves off Livingstone in the 46th over as Buttler used his spinners late on.

As the players left the field at the halfway stage Stokes stopped to hand his cap to a youngster in front of the pavilion – a lovely moment at the end of a one-day career that inspired many more. Stokes now turns his attention to what is a resurgent Test team while Buttler is suddenly the England captain with all the headaches.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Toronto Blue Jays beat shorthanded Royals 4-2 to claim the four-game series

    TORONTO — Before he boarded a plane for Los Angeles, Alejandro Kirk continued to demonstrate why he will be among the best at the MLB All-Star game at Dodger Stadium this week. The Toronto Blue Jays' 23-year-old first-half surprise standout accounted for three runs, including a two-run blast to left in the eighth inning, in his team's 4-2 win against the shorthanded Kansas City Royals (36-56) on Sunday. Kirk reported his 11th homer was the result of Royals reliever Wyatt Mills (0-1) hanging a sl

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.