South Africa ‘sent weapons and ammunition to Russia’ in clandestine port transfer

Russian cargo ship Lady R (top left) docked inside Simon's Town Naval Base in Cape Town, South Africa, in December 2022 - NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

South Africa provided Russia with weapons and ammunition as Vladimir Putin waged his invasion of Ukraine, the United States has said.

The American ambassador said the country had loaded arms and ammunition onto a Russian vessel in December, despite Pretoria claiming it wished to remain neutral in the conflict.

Reuben E. Brigety II said Washington was convinced its intelligence was correct and considered the arming of Russian forces to be “extremely serious”.

His direct accusation follows months of frustration from Western diplomats that Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has been cosying up to Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine.

A sanctioned Russian cargo ship called the Lady R was seen docking at a naval base outside Cape Town in December. The arrival of the 7,260-ton ship operated by a Russian company registered in Dagestan prompted widespread suspicion at the time, but its cargo was never confirmed.

Ammunition for AK-47 assault rifles

“Among the things we noted was the docking of the cargo ship in the Simon’s Town naval base between 6th to 8th December 2022, which we are confident uploaded weapons and ammunition onto that vessel in Simon’s Town as it made its way back to Russia,” said Mr Brigety, according to News24.

He went on: “The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved, and we would like SA to [start] practising its non-alignment policy,” he said.

Erika Gibson, a leading South African defence expert, told the Telegraph the consignment was most likely to contain ammunition for AK-47 assault rifles.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance opposition party, accused the government of lying about South Africa’s involvement in the conflict.

He said the American accusations were “a chilling and deeply troubling confirmation that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government are actively involved in the Russian Federation’s war on Ukraine”.

He said: “This development proves not only that South Africa is not non-aligned in Russia’s war on Ukraine, but that President Ramaphosa and his government have already lied to South Africa and the world as to our country’s involvement in this devastating conflict.”

South Africa has claimed it does not wish to take sides in the conflict, and has refused to condemn the invasion by its fellow member of the Brics bloc of nations. The ruling African National Congress has had warm ties with Moscow for decades after the USSR backed its struggle against apartheid.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, was given a warm welcome in January and the South African navy held joint naval drills with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean in March.