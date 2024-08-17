South Africa second-string humble Australia in Perth

South Africa always had Australia at arm's length - AP/Trevor Collens

Australia 12 South Africa 30

World champions South Africa maintained their perfect start to the Rugby Championship when they ground out a 30-12 win over Australia in a scrappy contest at a rain-drenched Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Aphelele Fassi and Marco van Staden both scored tries and Malcolm Marx crossed twice in the second half as a much-changed Springboks side backed up their far more convincing victory over the Wallabies last Saturday.

Australia fared better in the physical contest than they had in Brisbane a week ago but rarely threatened the South Africa try line and had to settle for four penalties from the boot of flyhalf Noah Lolesio.

South Africa will next face the All Blacks in back-to-back matches at home, while Australia travel to Argentina for their next two contests in the southern hemisphere test championship.

Australia have no answer to South Africa – reaction

01:14 PM BST

01:06 PM BST

Surprisingly...

Statistically, Australia actually had the better of the set piece today, but their line-out let them down at crucial moments.

Their scrum functioned at 92 per cent compared to South Africa’s 75, while the Springboks’ line-out functioned at 80 per cent against the Wallabies’ 77.

01:01 PM BST

Having watched both games...

It’s probably worth commending both referees - Andrea Piardi and Paul Williams - on assured performances. The odd disagreement here and there but the big calls were mostly correct and it’s just refreshing to have a rugby weekend where a referee narrative doesn’t dominate.

Admittedly, neither match was close, but the point still stands.

12:51 PM BST

Full-time scenes

12:50 PM BST

Etzebeth speaks to Sky Sports

Especially in the first half [it was brutal]. We enjoyed it and we knew they’d come out hard tonight - and they did. Rassie’s a genius. He’s trying to build a squad. The starting guys were great. The guys off the bench came on to finish. This whole tour was a great squad effort. Happy about the victory, [I’m] not chasing any records [Etzebeth is three caps off becoming the most capped Springbok ever]. An unbelievable team. New Zealand is going to be awesome. They did a number on Argentina today. It’ll be two great Test matches back in South Africa.

12:47 PM BST

The table

That win puts South Africa five points clear at the top of the championship table. New Zealand’s bonus-point win this morning sees them into second, with Argentina in third and Australia fourth.

12:46 PM BST

Full-time: AUS 12 RSA 30

In the end, the victory was comfortable for South Africa, once that maul got motoring and the Springboks emptied the bench. But a two-point game at half-time - which, had Lolesio slotted a fairly routine penalty just before the break, would have seen Australia lead - tells a different story. This was an improved Australian showing, but it had to be with all the South African changes. And, in the end, the scoreboard reads as a healthy South African win.

It looks as though Australia will be scrapping it out with Argentina to avoid bottom.

12:44 PM BST

80 mins: AUS 12 RSA 30

The clock is in the red here but Australia continue fighting for a consolation.

Valetini pops to Koroibete but it’s asking too much of the wing and the ball sails into touch.

That will be that.

12:40 PM BST

77 mins: AUS 12 RSA 30

Australis put the pressure with a quick restart but once again the line-out capitulates.

South Africa sniff a counter and another try here. A sweeping move ends with P-S Du Toit on the end of a cross-field kick. The flanker is hauled down metres short by Koroibete but he pops the ball up for Kriel to score.

Referee Williams believes Kriel knocked on before touching down. I’m not sure he did but the offload from Du Toit looked suspiciously forward so it’s probably the right outcome.

12:37 PM BST

CON POLLARD: AUS 12 RSA 30

A better strike from Pollard and the lead is now 18.

12:36 PM BST

TRY MARX: AUS 12 RSA 28

Game over.

A third maul try of the half - and a second for replacement Marx - and that is the victory for South Africa.

A 16-point lead, with conversion to come, and only six minutes remaining.

12:35 PM BST

YELLOW CARD URU: AUS 12 RSA 23

A cynical collapse of the maul by replacement Uru and off he goes to the bin.

And off South Africa go, back to the corner...

12:34 PM BST

71 mins: AUS 12 RSA 23

Penalty South Africa at the line-out maul and Libbok - on alongside Pollard, who’s shifted to 12 - sticks the Springboks back into the corner...

12:33 PM BST

69 mins: AUS 12 RSA 23

From bad to worse. Koroibete smashes up first phase but then Salakaia-Loto spills coming round the corner.

Williams clears to halfway and the ball was touched by a Wallaby hand so the visitors will throw in.

That feels decisive.

12:31 PM BST

68 mins: AUS 12 RSA 23

It’s scrappy for Australia and the line-out is technically lost but they are granted a reprieve as Etzebeth knocks on while disrupting in the air.

Scrum to Australia - five metres out, wide on the left.

12:30 PM BST

67 mins: AUS 12 RSA 23

Nortje is penalised for a neck roll at the ruck and Australia go to the corner, attempting to give South Africa a taste of their own medicine.

The Springboks do well to repel the maul but the Wallabies unleash the backs under penalty advantage. There’s nothing coming, however, after Etzebeth entered the maul at the side, and Australia go back to the corner.

This is a vital passage regarding the outcome of this match.

12:26 PM BST

MISSED CON POLLARD: AUS 12 RSA 23

The line was good from the Leicester fly-half but the kick was so flat. The ball barely got above cross-bar height - and it actually hits it. Cross-bar challenge completed from Pollard.

South Africa’s lead is 11.

12:25 PM BST

TRY MARX: AUS 12 RSA 23

Once again, inevitable.

South Africa’s second maul try of the game - and the half - ends with Marx burrowing over in the right corner.

Such power.

12:24 PM BST

62 mins: AUS 12 RSA 18

Australia with a silly ruck penalty gives South Africa another chance for a maul. It is kickable but Pollard (now on at 10) goes to the corner.

Another penalty to the Springboks, as Australia compete too early at the line-out maul. Back to the corner...

12:22 PM BST

59 mins: AUS 12 RSA 18

Wallabies make a hash of the line-out and Kolbe plucks a wonderful clearance out of nowhere, which trickles into touch just before the Australian 22. Millimetres from a 50:22.

Australia clear through a box-kick - with Jorgensen getting up to compete and win the ball back - before Lolesio slides a kick into South African territory, a touch-finder.

South Africa throw in, clear, but Lolesio spills and the Springboks will put in inside the Wallabies’ half.

Below, incidentally, is the challenge on Am which White got away with.

Lukhanyo Am of the Springboks and Nic White of the Wallabies compete for the ball during the Rugby Championship match between the Australian Wallabies and the South African Springboks at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia

12:19 PM BST

57 mins: AUS 12 RSA 18

That’s a very handy counter from Australia, started by some shrewd vision from Wright, who dinks the cross-field kick over to Jorgensen inside the Wallabies’ 22. The replacement hares up field and looks to chip over Fassi, with just the full-back to beat. The kick is charged down, however, and South Africa escape, with Kolbe clearing down field.

But the ball was technically taken back into the 22 by the Springboks during the charge-down so Australia will throw in inside the South Africa 22.

12:15 PM BST

Van Staden’s try

12:14 PM BST

55 mins: AUS 12 RSA 18

Oh it’s a monster maul from South Africa and after Williams - on for van den Berg - snipes, the visitors are within a metre. P-S Du Toit, Kriel and Koch all have a go, but Australia earn a penalty when they needed it most! Nortje picked up the ball to have a crack at the line but he was part of the ruck, adjudges referee Williams, and the Wallabies clear.

12:12 PM BST

52 mins: AUS 12 RSA 18

After some brief confusion regarding the number of players Australia are allowed - all sorted in the end (it’s 15) - they grubber down to South Africa’s coffin corner.

The Springboks show composure to win the five-metre line-out under pressure and play their way out and such composure reaps its reward when South Africa put the bomb up. Wilson is penalised for blocking the Springbok chasers.

South Africa kick down to the Wallabies 22 as the rain falls again.

12:06 PM BST

48 mins: AUS 12 RSA 18

After only just coming on, Slipper is departing. It looks like scrums will be uncontested - it’s just an HIA for Slipper, so we might be back to fully contested later.

The game will restart with a scrum after a South Africa knock-on chasing an up-and-under. White looks like he’s got away with one having taken Am out in the air. It was pretty obvious - I can’t believe the TMO has not intervened.

12:01 PM BST

PEN LOLESIO: AUS 12 RSA 18

Marx, on for Grobbelaar, is penalised for playing White at the base and Lolesio knocks three points over from 40 metres.

The perfet response from the Wallabies.

11:58 AM BST

CON FEINBERG-MNGOMEZULU: AUS 9 RSA 18

A sweet strike from wide on the right and the Springboks now hold a nine-point lead.

11:58 AM BST

TRY VAN STADEN: AUS 9 RSA 16

Inevitable - and some statement to start the half.

Nortje takes it cleanly at the front before the maul gets going. Van Staden, the former Leicester flanker, is in the driving seat and touches down virtually unopposed.

11:56 AM BST

42 mins: AUS 9 RSA 11

Tizzano penalised early on for an off-feet and side entry trying to support Lolesio, who was under pressure.

That was stonewall. It is kickable, but South Africa go to the corner...

11:55 AM BST

Half-time changes

The teams are back out and Australia have changed both props. Surely that was pre-planned?

Anyway, Feinberg-Mngomezulu gets us back under way.

11:50 AM BST

Pick of the stats

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has conceded three turnovers, while Nasser, Tizzano and Bell (Australia) lead the tackles made stats across both sides.

In terms of the team stats, they’re all pretty much even. Not much in it, like the scoreline.

11:41 AM BST

Half-time: AUS 9 RSA 11

Williams blows for the half with the game fully in the balance. Australia have looked like the more controlled and accurate of the two but South Africa fundamentally possess more cutting edge. The Wallabies just have to take their chances because if/when the Springboks click then they could score two or three quickly and take the game out of reach.

11:39 AM BST

MISSED PEN LOLESIO: AUS 9 RSA 11

A shame for Lolesio as he’s had a decent half, but that was not his best shot off the tee.

That will be the half.

Lolesio kicks

11:38 AM BST

39 mins: AUS 9 RSA 11

Restart out on the full from Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and a 50:22 from the Wallabies from the ensuing scrum!

A poor minute for the Springboks but what a platform for Australia here. Wilson, Bell and Ala’alatoa all have trundles before South Africa are penalised for offside.

Surely Australia point to the sticks here for a chance to take the lead? They do.

11:34 AM BST

PEN LOLESIO: AUS 9 RSA 11

A thumping strike from Lolesio and we’re back to a two-point game.

11:33 AM BST

34 mins: AUS 6 RSA 11

After some kick-tennis, Van den Berg is penalised for a tackle off the ball on Lolesio after the Australia fly-half had classily countered and chipped over the South African defence.

Lolesio will go for a long-range shot at goal.

11:31 AM BST

32 mins: AUS 6 RSA 11

Grobbelaar with the turnover on the floor and the Boks attack up to the Australian 22, but once again choose to put boot to ball when it’s not really on and the Wallabies clear.

Minutes later, however, Grobbelaar struggles with his arrows as the throw is not straight. Australia will put into the scrum.

Free-kick to the Wallabies! Springboks with a little over-eagerness.

11:26 AM BST

28 mins: AUS 6 RSA 11

Kolbe intercepts! The wing is away and he’s going to take some stopping.

Wright and Ikitau do well in tandem to cut Kolbe off and bring him down and the rest of the Australian scramble is superb, counter-rucking to force the knock-on.

Australia put in inside their own 22.

11:24 AM BST

PEN FEINBERG-MNGOMEZULU: AUS 6 RSA 11

Another simple shot for the Springboks’ fly-half.

11:23 AM BST

25 mins: AUS 6 RSA 8

Bell is penalised at the scrum for collapsing although the scrum so far has been nowhere near as much one-way traffic as last week.

Still, South Africa point to the sticks.

11:21 AM BST

Fassi’s try

On the COUNTER 🔥



11:20 AM BST

23 mins: AUS 6 RSA 8

Stubborn defence from Australia as South Africa, spearheaded by the power of Etzebeth, progress into the Wallabies’ 22.

After holding out and forcing a turnover, the hosts are unlucky to have knocked the ball on during the disruption. South Africa will have the put-in inside the Wallabies’ 22.

11:18 AM BST

PEN LOLESIO: AUS 6 RSA 8

It’s good - and we have a two-point game.

11:17 AM BST

21 mins: AUS 3 RSA 8

Nasser with the holding-on penalty for Australia, who immediately point to the sticks.

It’s not straightforward in these conditions for Lolesio, but he’s having a go.

Incidentally, Etzebeth is on for skipper Moerat due to an HIA.

11:16 AM BST

MISSED CON FEINBERG-MNGOMEZULU: AUS 3 RSA 8

It was a toughie from the touchline but it’s unsuccessful.

11:15 AM BST

TRY FASSI: AUS 3 RSA 8

There’s the ruthlessness! In the blink of an eye, almost end-to-end, South Africa lead.

Australia cough up possession in Springboks territory and the visitors set off. Am eats up yards before feeding Mapimpi, whose delicate grubber sits up perfectly for the chasing Fassi to score in the corner.

11:13 AM BST

PEN FEINBERG-MNGOMEZULU: AUS 3 RSA 3

A routine shot for Feinberg-Mngomezulu and the scores are level.

11:12 AM BST

15 mins: AUS 3 RSA 0

Penalty to South Africa for not rolling away - it was fortunate as they got a bit isolated - and Feinberg-Mngomezulu goes for goal.

11:10 AM BST

13 mins: AUS 3 RSA 0

Speaking of let-offs... Australia go cross-field from the scrum but it’s never on. The ball lands straight into the bread basket of Mapimpi and he has a 20-metre dash for the line.

Wright comes across with a great tackle as Mapimpi backs himself. The Springbok rides the challenge well but knocks the ball on.

An uncharacteristic lack of ruthlessness from South Africa here, as the Wallabies clear to just outside their own 22 from the scrum.

Mapimpi passing

11:08 AM BST

11 mins: AUS 3 RSA 0

Goodness me. Feinberg-Mngomezulu... what have you done?

Australia counter silkily through Wright and Koroibete but when the latter chips over, Kolbe is away!

He scoots through the ragged Australian chasers, draws the last man, puts Feinberg-Mngomezulu away, and the fly-half drops the pass!

What a let-off.

11:06 AM BST

9 mins: AUS 3 RSA 0

A big moment! Wessels penalised at the scrum and the Wallabies get the first call. Looked a bit suspect to me, but c’est la vie.

Before the scrum... “Can we get a message to the South African bench, please? I don’t want that happening again,” said referee Williams. I’m not sure what that was about, but clearly the official spotted something he didn’t like from the Springboks technical area. Plus ça change.

11:04 AM BST

7 mins: AUS 3 RSA 0

A bit static and slow from South Africa. Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s cross-field kick - hit out on the full - was more in hope than expectation. Even if it had landed infield, Mapimpi was nowhere near it.

Australia throw in inside their own half but the throw is squint so the Springboks will put in.

11:01 AM BST

PEN LOLESIO: AUS 3 RSA 0

A early sighter for Lolesio and the Wallabies have an early lead.

10:59 AM BST

2 mins: AUS 0 RSA 0

A comms mix-up at the kick-off results in a South Africa knock-on - a complete mess, in truth, between Louw and Kolbe under pressure from Koroibete.

So, without a minute on the clock we have our first scrum, and with Bell reinstated the Wallabies lock out. Koroibete has a dabble at first receiver before South Africa are penalised for playing White at the base.

Australia point to the sticks.

10:56 AM BST

The anthems are done

And kick-off is next!

10:50 AM BST

The teams are out

We have the customary ‘Welcome to Country’, then the anthems, then kick-off!

10:48 AM BST

The rain

Just as in Auckland earlier, it is teeming in Perth. That probably suits the Springboks.

10:46 AM BST

Today’s referee

It is Paul Williams of New Zealand.

10:27 AM BST

Pre-match reading

09:55 AM BST

Australia XV

Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Angus Bell, Josh Nasser, Allan Ala’alatoa (captain), Angus Blyth, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen.

09:55 AM BST

South Africa XV

Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg; Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit, Salmaan Moerat (captain), Ruan Nortje, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard.

09:49 AM BST

Preview: Australia must respond

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the second round of the Rugby Championship, with Australia once again hosting South Africa.

Last week in Brisbane, it was a demolition. The Springboks’ first-string pulverised the Wallabies, recording a 33-7 win on Aussie soil. This week, however, Rassie Erasmus has chosen to give Australia a fighting chance.

South Africa’s wily coach, Rassie Erasmus, has made 10 changes for today’s clash in Perth, giving two players their starting Test debuts. On the bench, there are two fly-halves - Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard - while the squad features three who can play hooker and three who can play scrum-half. Today, South Africa will not be short of options and, scarily, they should still have enough to overcome a floundering Australia. This week, Erasmus defended his selection, rebuking those who accused him of “disrespecting” the Wallabies.

“If you look at this team, there are 14 World Cup winners and there’s only two guys that are new caps, so this is not disrespect to Australia and this is not us feeling nonchalant about the game,” Erasmus said.

“This is us picking a team that we feel is good enough to still get us the win, although it will be really, really tough against a team that wants to bounce back.”

If Australia were to fall once again today, to a largely second-string South Africa, then it would not bode well for their hopes of finishing anywhere but fourth in the final standings - especially with Argentina’s unexpected victory in New Zealand last weekend. It would also act as an alarming indictment of the state of Australian rugby a year out from the Lions tour. At least head coach Joe Schmidt has been able to welcome back to his stars: Angus Bell at loosehead and Marika Koroibete on the wing. After the Springboks’ pulverisation of the Wallaby scrum last week, Bell’s inclusion could prove key to Australia’s hopes of victory.

The confirmed line-ups and team news are next!