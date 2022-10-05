Is South Africa safe for tourists?

kruger national park - Getty

The murder of a German tourist this week as he drove to the famed Kruger National Park in South Africa will likely concern visitors ahead of the country's busy winter season. The killing once again highlights South Africa's relatively high levels of violent crime and murder. Yet both British and South African authorities say that such attacks against visitors are rare, and crime is usually focused away from tourist attractions.

The South African government is keenly aware of the economic importance of tourism, and protecting visitors is a police priority. The British Government says some 430,000 UK tourists visited South Africa in 2019 and most trips to this beautiful country are trouble-free.

What happened this week?

A German tourist was shot dead in what police believe was an attempted car-jacking as he and friends drove to the Kruger National Park in the east of the country.

Joerg Schnarr, along with his wife and another couple, were on their way to a lodge near the Kruger's Numbi Gate when they were stopped by three armed suspects driving a VW Caddy on Monday afternoon.

The attackers ordered the tourists to open the doors of their Hyundai passenger wagon, but when Mr Schnarr locked them instead, he was shot through a window. The attackers fled empty-handed and Mr Schnarr was declared dead at the scene.

As police launched a manhunt for the attackers, tourism officials condemned the killing, fearing it would damage the country's holiday industry, which is a mainstay of the struggling economy.

“South Africans are welcoming people, and this criminal behaviour is inconsistent with our warm and welcoming spirit, which is our innate way of life,” said a statement from the The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA).

How can tourists stay safe on a self-drive safari?

In the wake of the killing, the national parks agency offered extra advice for tourists driving to the Kruger. The agency said tourists are advised to plan their trips carefully and to only make stops at designated areas such as garages and service stations.

It also urged people to consider driving in convoys with other vehicles and to use alternative gates into the park, such as the Paul Kruger and Phabeni Gates.

In general, visiting motorists are advised to keep doors locked and windows closed while driving, as well as keeping valuables out of sight. The quality of the roads is usually good, but the quality of the driving often is not, and visitors need to be alert for erratic road users.

It is deemed unwise to stop for hitchhikers and drivers should also be aware that robbers may also pose as distressed motorists to flag down victims. It may also be wise to minimise driving at night. Parking is best done in a well-lit car park, where security staff are likely to be able to keep an eye on the vehicle.

Once inside a game park, thankfully animals and terrain are the main concern, not criminals. Visitors should pay attention to park rules and are usually told to stick to marked routes and not to get out of their vehicles unless in designated areas.

What other precautions should people take?

More widely, tourists are advised to follow basic safety advice, such as keeping money, phones, cameras and valuables out of sight. Only trusted transport providers or recognised taxis should be used when moving around. Those hiking are encouraged to travel in groups and not walk alone in remote or deserted areas.

Visitors should also be wary when withdrawing money from ATMs.

Should any parts of the country be avoided?

UK Foreign Office advice does not warn against travel to any parts of the country, but it does note that “most violent crimes tend to occur in townships on the outskirts of major cities and isolated areas”.

The advice says that those wishing to visit a township should use a reliable tour guide “and should not travel to townships without one”.

Central business districts of major cities can also pose an increased risk, particularly after dark, and people may choose to avoid walking around them at night.