South Africa Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

South Africa’s wing Kurt-Lee Arendse celebrates after scoring a try against Scotland (AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa will be bidding to defend their Rugby World Cup crown as they head to France again one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Having lost to New Zealand in their opening game in Japan four years ago, a side then under the guidance of Rassie Erasmus went unbeaten thereafter with a blend of power, smarts and skill that proved too much for England in the final.

Erasmus has since stepped up into a director of rugby role, with Jacques Nienaber taking over the day-to-day coaching and leading South Africa to a series victory over the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

A number of injuries to key figures has disrupted the build-up to this tournament for the Springboks, but Nienaber, Siya Kolisi and co. will be confident they can win what would be a record fourth World Cup.

South Africa pool fixtures:

South Africa are in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

Sunday 10 September: South Africa 18-3 Scotland, Pool B (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Sunday 17 September: South Africa 76-0 Romania, Pool B (Stade de Bordeaux)

Saturday 23 September: South Africa 8-13 Ireland, Pool B (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday 1 October: South Africa 49-18 Tonga, Pool B (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner-Up Pool A) - Paris, 8pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 4 (Winner Pool A vs Runner-Up Pool B) - Paris, 8pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 20 October: Semi-Final 1 (Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2) - Paris, 8pm

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2 (Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF4) - Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, Paris, 8pm