South Africa to retain COVID-19 curbs at 'Level 1'

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has retained the coronavirus lockdown at 'adjusted level 1', or the lowest of a five-tier system of restrictions, in the battle on the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Thursday.

"The Council has directed the department to closely monitor the rising COVID-19 infections," the health department said in a statement, adding that it would also track hospital admissions, mortality and recovery rates.

These levels were all largely driven by the Omicron variant, which was contributing to South Africa's fourth wave of infections, it added.

The decision followed deliberation by the Council on safety measures recommended by the health department in a bid to prevent any surge in infections during the festive period, it added. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)