South Africa General Insurance Market Report 2023: Personal, Accident and Health, Liability, Financial Lines, Property, Motor, Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance Markets 2017-2021 & 2021-2026

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa General Insurance Market Size, Trends by Line of Business (Personal, Accident and Health, Liability, Financial Lines, Property, Motor, Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance and Miscellaneous), Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the South Africa's General insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2017-21) and forecast period (2021-26).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the South Africa's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the South Africa's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of the South Africa's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

The South Africa's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

The South Africa's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

The South Africa's general insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by the South Africa's general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for the South Africa's general insurance segment for the report's 2017-21 review period, and projected figures for the 2021-26 forecast period.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in South Africa and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Financial Lines Insurance

Marine, Aviation, and Transit Insurance

Personal Accident and health Insurance

Miscellaneous Insurance

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Regulatory and Compliance

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Santam

Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited

The Hollard Insurance Company Limited

Old Mutual Insure Limited

Outsurance Insurance Company Limited

Bryte Insurance Company Limited

Absa Group

Discovery Insure Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7ei34



Source: GlobalData

