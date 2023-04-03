South Africa General Insurance Market Report 2023: Personal, Accident and Health, Liability, Financial Lines, Property, Motor, Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance Markets 2017-2021 & 2021-2026
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the South Africa's General insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2017-21) and forecast period (2021-26).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the South Africa's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
Key insights and dynamics of the South Africa's general insurance segment.
A comprehensive overview of the South Africa's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
The South Africa's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
The South Africa's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.
The South Africa's general insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
Distribution channels deployed by the South Africa's general insurers.
Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
Scope
It provides historical values for the South Africa's general insurance segment for the report's 2017-21 review period, and projected figures for the 2021-26 forecast period.
It profiles the top general insurance companies in South Africa and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Economy Overview
Regulatory and Compliance
Key Market Trends
Summary Trends and KPIs
Key Trends by Line of Business
Property Insurance
Motor Insurance
Liability Insurance
Financial Lines Insurance
Marine, Aviation, and Transit Insurance
Personal Accident and health Insurance
Miscellaneous Insurance
Distribution Channels
Competitive Landscape
Competitor Profiles
Reinsurance
Regulatory and Compliance
Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Santam
Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited
The Hollard Insurance Company Limited
Old Mutual Insure Limited
Outsurance Insurance Company Limited
Bryte Insurance Company Limited
Absa Group
Discovery Insure Limited
