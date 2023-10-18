South Africa have an English fitness guru and he knows Owen Farrell inside out

Andy Edwards (centre) alongside Owen Farrell after Saracens' Premiership final victory in 2019 - Saracens

There is one person in the England camp that will have a unique insight into the opposition this week. Having won the 2019 World Cup as a valued member of Springboks’ staff, Aled Walters is now the England fitness guru via a stint at Leicester Tigers. The genial Welshman will surely be able to divulge nuggets of wisdom about South Africa’s psyche, given his intimate knowledge of how Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones operate when the stakes are at their highest.

But the Springboks have a similar asset of their own. In 2020, they replaced Walters as head of athletic performance with Andy Edwards from Saracens. For an idea of how highly the Englishman was rated by his colleagues, let Jamie George take over. “I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who is as good at their job,” said the England hooker three years ago when South Africa swooped.

Edwards had initially joined Saracens as a back-three player before moving into the world of strength and conditioning in 2006 when things did not go his way with injuries. He had already developed a passion for performance coaching and his earliest crop of academy mentees proved special. ‘The Class of 2008’ featured George, George Kruis, Jackson Wray, Will Fraser and the England captain Owen Farrell.

“Myself, Jamie, George, Faz, Jacko were the first group that he looked after when he jumped into strength and conditioning at the club and he was fundamental to our development,” Fraser says.

“He basically became a very, very close friend over and above everything else. He is just a good dude; unbelievably committed and dedicated. If you were injured and you had to be in on a weekend or for early or late sessions, he would drop everything to make sure that he could help and be there.”

Such care extended to personal matters. Fraser remembers Edwards being “awesome” and “always there for me” when the former’s brother, Henry, suffered a serious neck injury in 2009 that left him paralysed from the neck down. The Rugby Football Union recognised a talented operator and seconded Edwards to England Saxons squads on a tournament-by-tournament basis, including the 2011 Churchill Cup and a two-match series against South Africa A in 2016.

Fraser and his peers grew particularly close to Edwards because their careers progressed at similar rates, the latter being promoted to the posts of senior and then head strength and conditioning coach. Trophies kept coming and when South Africa recruited him, Maro Itoje hailed “a great Saracen”. Another of those, Alex Goode, points out that Edwards had a series of distinguished and varied Saracens mentors in Nigel Ashley-Jones, who was with the Wallabies this World Cup, Scott Murphy, now at Geelong Football Club, and Phil Morrow, the club’s current general manager.

Alex Goode lifts the Champions Cup with Saracens after beating Leinster in the 2019 final - Getty Images/David Rogers

“He’s got a really good understanding of rugby and he makes training methods specific to you and your role,” Goode adds of Edwards. “He listens to the player. He doesn’t say: ‘It’s my way or the highway’, do this, this and this’. He’ll have a conversation and ask ‘what gets the best out of you?’ and make a plan around that. He has enough confidence and humility to listen and take things on board. At the same time, he has a really good way with people and wants the best for everyone.

“It’s rare that you come across someone who is universally liked. That’s because he’s professional but he can keep it light at the same time. That’s a hard combination to get right. A lot of people can be jovial but they might lose respect because there not necessarily good at their job. He works really well with the physios, the medical staff and coaches to get the best for the player. That sounds really obvious, but it’s a rarity.”

A move to the South Africa set-up, Fraser suggests, was “absolutely deserved” and represented “validation” of Edwards’ diligence over 14 years at Saracens. He helped Erasmus and Nienaber eke out a 2-1 series victory over the British and Irish Lions as one of his first assignments and the Springboks landed a statement result in Paris on Sunday evening to reach the World Cup semi-final. They looked strong, fit and fast.

In an interview with Telegraph Sport last year, Walters made a candid admission. “At the back of my mind, I’ve felt myself go sometimes: ‘Were the Boks always going to win [the World Cup in 2019], with the quality of player and calibre of athlete that they have?’ That would be the biggest test for me. Can I work with another nation and at least get to a final? That’s the long-term goal, anyway.”

Standing in the way of that aim for Walters is Edwards, his successor. Truly, rugby union is a small world. And those to have encountered Edwards along their paths are thankful.

“When I catch up with him, he’s loving life,” Fraser finishes. “He’s working with some of the best players in the world and becoming one of the leading lights in performance and S and C, not just in rugby but in sport generally. You couldn’t ask for a better person to come through the sport with. He’s one of life’s good guys.”