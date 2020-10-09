South Africa corruption inquiry to summon Zuma to appear next month

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African corruption inquiry will issue a summons for former president Jacob Zuma to appear to give evidence next month, the judge chairing the proceedings said on Friday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Zuma would be required to appear on Nov. 16-20, adding that this could be via videolink if appropriate arrangements were made.

The inquiry was set up more than two years ago to test allegations that Zuma allowed the Gupta brothers, friends of his, to plunder state resources and influence government appointments during his nine years in power.

"The secretary of the commission is hereby authorised and directed to sign and issue a summons ... requiring Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, former president of the Republic of South Africa, to appear" on Nov. 16-20 to give evidence, Zondo said.

Zuma, who appeared at the inquiry in July 2019, denied he had broken the law with the Guptas. [nL8N24G25C]

The inquiry's evidence leaders have tried to get Zuma to appear this year to answer more questions but he has not done so.

Zuma has said through his lawyers that he was unable to attend the inquiry. His reasons have included that he was preparing for a criminal trial and that his doctors had advised him to limit his movements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zuma said through his lawyers last month that Zondo was biased against him and he would apply for Zondo's recusal.

The Guptas have refuted allegations of wrongdoing. They left South Africa around the time Zuma was ousted by the governing African National Congress in February 2018.







(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Edmund Blair)