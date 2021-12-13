South Africa Building Installation Industry Report 2021 Featuring Otis, Schindler, Kone, Drain Surgeon, Industrial Plumbers, SA Heat Pump Engineers
This report focuses on the building installations sector in South Africa - with a focus on electricity energy efficiency for buildings. It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, key trends and statistics, capital expenditure, corporate actions, regulations and environmental concerns.
There are profiles of 83 companies including lift and elevators operators such as Otis, Schindler and Kone, plumbing companies such as Drain Surgeon and Industrial Plumbers and heat pump installers including SA Heat Pump Engineers.
Building Installation Sector in South Africa
The building installation sector consists of activities involving the fitting of equipment to buildings, such as plumbing, insulation, lighting, heating and air-conditioning, sprinkler systems, lifts, electrical work, shopfitting and fitting of certain plants.
The sector is affected by capital expenditure by the state and private property owners and managers, which has slowed since the onset of the pandemic, as vacancies have escalated, particularly in commercial offices.
A major trend driving new installations is the move to make buildings greener to lower energy and water costs and carbon emissions.
Key Trends
The pandemic has resulted in an increase in vacancy rates in offices and shopping malls, while there has been rising demand for logistics properties due to growing e-commerce, demand for logistics and warehouse space for food, lifestyle and healthcare industry products and the shift from in-store retail to industrial space.
With load-shedding set to continue, property owners and managers are increasingly looking to install alternative energy sources such as solar PV units and to fit energy saving devices such as LED lighting, solar water heaters and heat pumps.
The pandemic has highlighted the importance of air quality in buildings, and good ventilation and air quality are becoming increasingly important in workspaces.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.4. Government Incentives and Support
5.5. Environmental Concerns
5.6. Labour
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
Company Profiles
Abb South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Aces Africa (Pty) Ltd
Actom (Pty) Ltd
Aggreko Energy Rental South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Airgro (Pty) Ltd
Airvent Airconditioning and Ventilation Cape (Pty) Ltd
Aquaheat Pool Heaters Cc
Ariston Thermo South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Arnott Panels (Pty) Ltd
Atbro Systems Cc
Brand Engineering S a (Pty) Ltd
Briggs and Stratton Rsa (Pty) Ltd
Brightsource Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd
Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd
Cbre Excellerate Gws Facilities Management (Pty) Ltd
Channel Data (Pty) Ltd
Colbyn Electrical Services Cc
Cybersmart (Pty) Ltd
Cyclotherm South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Diesel Electric Services (Pty) Ltd
Difference Approach (Pty) Ltd
Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd
E'n I Electrical-Instrumentation Engineering and Contractors (Pty) Ltd
Edison Power (Pty) Ltd
Empayar Electrical (Pty) Ltd
Erd Fab (Pty) Ltd
Ericsson South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Falcon Shopfitters Sa (Pty) Ltd
Flat-Foot Air Conditioners (Pty) Ltd
Goddards Electrical Contractors (Pty) Ltd
Hi Temp Solar Heating Cc
Hi-Tech Lifts Cc
Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Hybrid Automation Cc
Intastor Controlled Environments (Pty) Ltd
International Technology Sourcing Cc
Iritron (Pty) Ltd
Isowall Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
Izikathi Security (Pty) Ltd
Kone Elevators South Africa (Pty) Ltd
M C E Fabrication and Construction (Pty) Ltd
M M a Security Services (Pty) Ltd
M-Tech Industrial (Pty) Ltd
Magetz Electrical Cc
Melco Elevator (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
Metro Fibre Networx (Pty) Ltd
Micropower Modulek (Pty) Ltd
Otis (Pty) Ltd
Pan African Shopfitters (Pty) Ltd
Protherm Systems (Pty) Ltd
Ratehang Projects Cc
Rms Shopfitting (Pty) Ltd
Ro-Al Construction (Pty) Ltd
Sa Heat Pump Engineers (Pty) Ltd
Schindler Lifts (Sa) (Pty) Ltd
Secutel Technologies (Pty) Ltd
Servest (Pty) Ltd
Shospec (Pty) Ltd
Sirac Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
Sola Group (Pty) Ltd
Solar Heat Exchangers (Pty) Ltd
Solareff (Pty) Ltd
Southern Air Conditioning (Pty) Ltd
Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd
Steinmuller Africa (Pty) Ltd
Stiebel Eltron Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
Synergy Energy Solutions (Pty) Ltd
Systems Automation and Management (Pty) Ltd
Thorburn Security Solutions (Pty) Ltd
Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd
Welkom Industrial Controls (Pty) Ltd
Xone Integrated Security (Pty) Ltd
Zest Weg Group Africa (Pty) Ltd
