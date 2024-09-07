South Africa edge out All Blacks to win another trophy – but they will need to evolve soon

South Africa celebrate with the Freedom Cup after ousting the All Blacks

South Africa 18 New Zealand 12

Another intense encounter, another bloody-minded comeback and another trophy in the hands of his special Springboks crop.

They will now slide the Freedom Cup into a heaving trophy cabinet. Under the imitable Rassie Erasmus, they have collected two World Cups as well as the 2021 British and Irish Lions series and the 2019 Rugby Championship.

The latter was a truncated tournament, meaning that there will be additional motivation to seal this year’s edition upon visiting Argentina next month. Featuting four victories from four outings, it has been an impressive campaign.

South Africa had not held the Freedom Cup, contested against the All Blacks, since 2009, but broke that streak thanks to second-half tries from skipper Siya Kolisi and Malcolm Marx in Cape Town, a city that has not always favoured them for this fixture.

How Erasmus develops the side remains a pertinent and intriguing question. Grant Williams had bright moments at scrum-half and Jaden Hendrikse possesses serious talent in the same position.

Siya Kolisi stretches over to score

Elrigh Louw is an exciting back-rower and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be a star. There is much to like about Ruan Nortjé, an industrious lock. The 21-year-old Canan Moodie was well marshalled on the right wing, yet remains a well-balanced and dangerous runner.

Tony Brown, the Kiwi attack coach, has been adding a few tactical wrinkles. Cheslin Kolbe threw into the line-out that led to Kolisi’s try.

While they will need to be phased out eventually, South Africa’s old guard are a fearsome bunch. It was Pieter-Steph du Toit’s line-out steal that sealed this one. Damian de Allende was a rock in midfield as well. Whatever the blend, the 2027 Springboks are bound to have a strong tilt at a third World Cup in a row.

New Zealand, who led 9-3 at half-time, ended without a try and spurned chances to avenge their loss in Johannesburg. Damian McKenzie missed an eminently kickable penalty in the final 10 minutes when his team were trailing 13-12.

Within moments, Marx barrelled down the blindside of a maul. The hooker had replaced Bongi Mbonmabi shortly after half-time and spurred the Springboks with a typically muscular display. Following a game punctuated by four yellow cards, a rueful Scott Barrett put it best.

“We certainly challenged them with our attack but didn’t get the points we were after,” admitted the All Blacks skipper. “They edged their way back. That’s what they do.”

Wallace Sititi breaks in the first half

At the end of a week in which South Africa and New Zealand signalled their intention to leave the rest of the Rugby Championship behind, with quadrennial tours of one another’s nations, they staged a second gripping affair in seven days.

Wallace Sititi, the 22-year-old flanker, and Tupou Vaa’i, who continually disrupted South Africa’s line-out, stood out for the All Blacks. Jordie Barrett carried relentlessly at centre.

Nonetheless, New Zealand have now lost three of four Rugby Championship outings and four in a row against the Springboks. Next, they head to Sydney to face the Wallabies.

A frantic first half at DHL Stadium featured two sin-binnings, Jasper Wiese collared for an early tackle on Cortez Ratima before Sevu Reece took out an airborne Willie le Roux. Two more arrived in quick succession later; Le Roux with a knock-on that stopped a line-break prior to Tyrel Lomax’s block on Cheslin Kolbe.

As the game grew tenser in the final quarter, South Africa tightened their grip. It is, indeed, what they do.

Scott Barrett sums it up

“We had opportunities there and, against a quality side like the Springboks, when you don’t take them, they are going to punish you.” “Wallace [Sititi] played well. We certainly challenged them in the first half with our attack but probably didn’t get the points we were after. They edged their way back. That’s what they do.”

Siya Kolisi post-match interview

"Honestly, for us, it's all about the performances we put in. In the past, we would win one and then lose one. The Freedom Cup is something we haven't touched in a long time. I'm lost for words; so porud of the boys."

Damian de Allende man of the match

"I'm lost for words at the moment. It's nice to see that cup and know we can hold it in our hands tonight." "The mind-set and the attitude has changed in the squad. We lacked execution in the first half. It was an incredible victory and we'll celebrate nicely tonight."

Full-time, South Africa 18 New Zealand 12

Pieter-Steph du Toit is up to steal! Nortjé gathers and hacks into touch. That’s it! South Africa have four in a row against the All Blacks. They win the Freedom Cup and are within touching distance of the Rugby Championship too.

McKenzie's miss in the final 10 minutes was a killer for New Zealand and an inexplicable error, really. But, again, the Springboks bench came on so strong and squeezed the All Blacks. Malcolm Marx, the scorer of the winning try, was immense.

80 mins, South Africa 18 New Zealand 12

Kwagga Smith is penalised on attempting a jackal. Jordie Barrett goes to touch. Line-out to New Zealand just beyond halfway.

79 mins, South Africa 18 New Zealand 12

I should say that Ioane has been sacrificed for Fletcher Newell, too. New Zealand are a back down because of the Lomax card.

05:54 PM BST

78 mins, South Africa 18 New Zealand 12

About 90 seconds left. We'll restart with an All Blacks put-in. Can they conjure victory with 14 men? This is their last chance.

77 mins, South Africa 18 New Zealand 12

South Africa in possession again, following a Kolbe steal, and battering at the gain-line.

Kolbe sits in the pocket and strikes a drop-goal attempt.... it's wide!

75 mins, South Africa 18 New Zealand 12

Another moment there for the growing Feinberg-Mngomezulu highlight reel. He breaks from a scrum deep into All Blacks territory. A left-footed grubber cannot quite connect with the chasers but New Zealand are on the ropes.

73 mins, South Africa 18 New Zealand 12 - Marx try

Nortjé is the target again and, though the drive meets resistance, Marx breaks down the short side with excellent timing. Reece is caught napping and the replacement hooker - the most explosive Bomb Squad member today - is able to score.

The conversion is missed, so New Zealand are still in with a shout.

72 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12 - Lomax yellow

Another flashpoint! And that could be that. Just as Le Roux returns from the sin bin, Pieter-Steph du Toit charges down Beauden Barrett in the back-field.

Hendrikse hooks through a clever kick for Kolbe to chase and Lomax steps across to block the wing. It's a yellow card for the tighthead prop. South Africa are going for the kill, as well. They have gone to the corner.

72 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12

Marx looks to be over the ball from Jordie Barrett's carry, but Gerhard Steenekamp had not rolled away! Penalty to New Zealand. McKenzie for the lead...

...he's missed. He was about 40 metres out, and it was, pretty much, dead straight. A gut-punch for Robertson up in the stands.

70 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12

Lomax is still out there too, and he is pinged from the ensuing scrum. "Three, feet went out from under him," is Carley's explanation. South Africa clear.

'Zombie' echoes around the stadium, I think, for the first time today. New Zealand promptly nick the line-out.

68 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12

Tamaiti Williams comes off. In a frantic game, the loosehead prop has been impressive.

Error from New Zealand, though. Rushed line-out, inaccurate ball transfer, knock-on.

66 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12

The 22 drop-out goes long, Louw runs it back. Vaa'i, who has been excellent today, is over the ball. Penalty to New Zealand.

Will they call for the tee? No. Jordie Barrett goes to touch.

65 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12

This is a long, lung-sapping passage. Something is going to give, surely. Yes, it does.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu attempts a dink over the top. It's partially blocked and Feinberg-Mngomezulu pounces over Jordie Barrett to force a penalty that he is going to attempt to kick. It's about 50 metres out...

...oh no, bit of a shank.

63 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12

All Blacks in possession n the edge of the Springboks 22. Beauden Barrrett has added a bit of structure to their attack and Savea is growing into this...

...oh wow, Scott Barrett drops one cold and Kwagga Smith sprints away with it!

62 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12 - Le Roux yellow card

Le Roux is in the bin as well. I don't think he can have any complaints, either. His one-handed deflection stopped a line-break. McKenzie can put the All Blacks ahead here...

... he's hit the post! Jordie Barrett gathers the rebound, though.

05:33 PM BST

61 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12

New Zealand spread the ball to their right from the scrum and we've got a flash point coming up... Carley is looking at a potential deliberate knock-on from Willie le Roux...

59 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12

We are into the final quarter. Jaden Hendrikse comes on for Grant Williams and New Zealand make a couple of changes, too. Beauden Barrett is with us and Luke Jacobson takes over from Sititi.

58 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 12 - McKenzie penalty.

Breathtaking passage of play. New Zealand throw everything at the Springboks defence, first going wide to Reece on the right and then coming through the middle again with Sititi and Vaa'i. South Africa scramble ferociously, but concede a breakdown penalty.

Scott Barrett thinks about the corner again, but points is the call and McKenzie is on target.

55 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 9

Feinberg-Mngomezulu gets a bit lucky as he spills a Perenara box-kick backwards.... but New Zealand follow through to earn themselves an opportunity. Lomax with the jackal.

Jordie Barrett goes to the corner. Big moment ahead. Kwagga Smith is on for Kolisi.

53 mins, South Africa 13 New Zealand 9 - Feinberg-Mngomezulu penalty

The penalty was won from Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s kick-pass. It was charged down, and Reece collected the ricochet from an offside position. Now Feinberg-Mngomezulu adds the three, too.

52 mins, South Africa 10 New Zealand 9

Benches emptying. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Vincent Koch and Elrigh Louw are all on. Pollard, Malherbe and Wiese off.

Louw is immediately into the action with a run and Reece is penalised for offside.

50 mins, South Africa 10 New Zealand 9

Robertson has responded by throwing on Perenara and Lienert-Brown. Ioane is heading to the wing, which is an interesting one.

New Zealand have the ball close to the South Africa 22 but cough up a penalty. Jordie Barrett's clear-out was clumsy.

05:19 PM BST

49 mins, South Africa 10 New Zealand 9 - Kolisi try

The captain is over! Marx has injected serious dynamism and it is the replacement hooker with the penultimate carry before Kolisi stretches between Cane and Ioane to score. The conversion is good and the Springboks lead.

48 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 9

Cheslin Kolbe throws the ball in! Presumably that was an attempt to get as much heft as possible into the in initial shove...

48 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 9

The hosts go to the corner again. Pieter-Steph du Toit is the target as the power comes on in the maul but New Zealand hold firm. Sam Cane is collared for a breakdown offence, though.

Corner again.

47 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 9

"We need clear and compelling evidence that the ball has reached the line" says Mr Carley.

I don't think those replays can overrule the original 'no try' ruling. That's right. We are back at a South Africa penalty.

46 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 9

Marx hits Nortjé and peels away, smashing into tacklers. Kolisi has a carry and Marx gets on the ball again. Etzebeth has a dab at the try-line....

...uncertain. We are heading up to the television match official. Even if it isn't a try, Tyrel Lomax had been caught offside.

45 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 9

Couple of changes for South Africa. Malcolm Marx is on for Mbonambi, with Lukhanyo Am replacing Canan Moodie. That probably means Jesse Kriel is heading to the wing. Meanwhile, South Africa are turning down another kickable penalty to hit the corner...

43 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 9

Wide and short. Kolbe catches and clears... and De Allende wins a turnover on the chase.

Pollard sparks things with a break and the Springboks have all the impetus. They've got a penalty advantage too....

...so close! Le Roux ghosts into a gap but is tap-tackled superbly by Reece and throws an interception. We will come back for the penalty.

41 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 9

Damian de Allende steps past a couple of black shirts but Vaa'i wrestles him to the deck and Scott Barrett is over the top. Penalty to the All Blacks. McKenzie is going to go for goal again... this is about 53 metres out.

40 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 9

Back underway and Wallace Sititi steps through the fringes to make some metres from the restart. If he keeps this up, it will be a special performance from the 22-year-old.

Players back out

Second half coming up.

Match action

Wallace Sititi has been right in the thick of things.

rugby

Benches poised

Scott Robertson has deployed backline experience on his bench with TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett. That is a clear attempt to steward the final quarter. One senses this is going to the wire.

Praise for Mr Carley

Genuinely think that was one of Matthew Carley's best reffed halves of his career.



Great flow, not overly officious, and consistent.



Makes it incredibly enjoyable. — Wibble Rugby (@WibbleRugby) September 7, 2024

Half-time, South Africa 3 New Zealand 9 - McKenzie penalty

A straightforward three points brings us to the break. Cagey yet gripping. The All Blacks deservedly lead. Wallace Sititi absolutely belongs at this level. Tupou Vaa'i has disrupted the South Africa line-out very well, too.

All in all, a strong response from New Zealand. An absorbing 40 minutes lies ahead.

40 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 6

Nortjé is penalised for coming in at the side. McKenzie will call for the tee. They would deserve a six-point advantage.

39 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 6

Clever steal from Pollard following a run from Tele'a, but he is carried into touch. New Zealand get one more chance from the line-out.

04:49 PM BST

38 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 6

Another breakdown penalty for New Zealand will give them a chance to end the half. They're on the edge of the Springboks 22, with Sititi and Taylor busy once more.

36 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 6

Lovely movement from the All Blacks forwards and Sititi goes through midfield from a Scott Barrett pass.

Jordie Barrett bumps off Kolisi but there is a spill as McKenzie attempts to flip a pass to Rieko Ioane under pressure from Eben Etzebeth and Jesse Kriel.

34 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 6

Burst of noise from DHL Stadium as Moodie goes up to compete with Jordie Barrett in the air and the loose ball falls to Kolisi.

Great bit of cat and mouse from there. Wiese tears down the blindside from the scrum but Cortez Ratima courageously burrows in and earns a turnover.

31 mins, South Africa 3 New Zealand 6 - Pollard penalty

No mistake from the Leicester Tigers man.

30 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 6

Flash of quality from South Africa on the counter as Pollard feeds Moodie. That builds momentum and Savea is collared for an illegal jackal. Chance for South Africa to peg back three points.

29 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 6 - McKenzie penalty

It's a very good strike.

04:38 PM BST

28 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3

Clever, efficient stuff from South Africa. Their scrum creaks just slightly but they play away quickly and Jordie Barrett makes a strong carry into Grant Williams. Williams cannot roll away and it's a penalty.

McKenzie will aim for the posts from about 47 metres...

27 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3

Strong scrum from New Zealand on the Springboks put-in. They 've solidified that area after a tricky start.

Aumua competes hard on the floor and forces a spill at the breakdown. That'll be his last action. Taylor is back.

25 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3

Wiese is back from the bin. New Zealand try a bounce-back play, with Rieko Ioane punching it up in midfield. However, there's a forward pass as the All Blacks head back towards the touchline.

I haven't told you, by the way, that Codie Taylor is off having a head injury assessed. Asafo Aumua has been on in his absence, although it seems Taylor will be back shortly.

23 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3

Ruan Nortjé climbs to gather the line-out and there is more power from South Africa but Sam Cane jackals in the shadow of his own posts. Huge intervention from the former All Blacks skipper.

Was he supporting his bodyweight? Unsure, but he gets the decision.

21 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3

Brutal stuff from South Africa. It's not particularly pretty, but they find momentum when Ox Nché runs straight over the top of Wallace Sititi. Ardie Savea then concedes a penalty for taking out Grant Williams at the base of the ruck.

The hosts are not going for the posts. They have hit the corner.

19 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3

South Africa enjoy a period of possession that ends when Pollard sweeps around the short side and puts boot to ball. It's deflected into touch by Vaa'i.

18 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3

Honestly, you cannot take your eyes off this one. New Zealand lose the line-out and a bobbling ball makes its way to Cheslin Kolbe, who dances past three or four would-be tacklers into the All Blacks 22.

He turns on the deck and attempts to find Pieter-Steph du Toit, but there's a spill. New Zealand can escape from the ensuing scrum.

17 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3

South Africa attempt another clever line-out move, sending Pollard down the blindside. They did something similat last week.

New Zealand react well and Scott Barrett is back to jackal, winning a penalty.

16 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3 - Reece yellow card

That, as they say, is a coach killer. New Zealand field the restart and hoist a high ball. Sevu Reece chases and takes out Le Roux. It's quite a soft one, but entirely avoidable.

Haka

Here's the Kapo O Pango, led by TJ Perenara.

15 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 3 - McKenzie penalty

Easy kick for McKenzie.

14 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 0 - Wiese yellow card

New Zealand are dictating a rapid tempo here and Codie Taylor goes straight up the middle off the shoulder of Savea.

Wiese backpedals and tackles a trailing Cortez Ratima without the ball. That's a stonewall yellow card.

13 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

This is very good.

Willie le Roux attempts to find Moodie with a kick-pass but it's snaffled by Will Jordan, who sees space and snakes a clever grubber through. Damian de Allende has to cover and it's a New Zealand linepout on the Springboks 22.

11 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Another line-out mishap from South Africa and New Zealand build impetus through the phases really nicely, Savea and Codie Taylor linking on the left before Tupoau Vaa'i goes through the middle.

The All Blacks are well into the South Africa 22, with Will Jordan fizzing around, but Wiese pounces for a fantastic turnover.

9 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Big carry off the base from Ardie Savea and then a high hoist from New Zealand. South Africa have a look out wide with Willie le Roux feeding Canan Moodie.

There is then a bit of a kicking exchange and the hosts win out after Tele'a fumbles a probing strike from Pollard into touch.

7 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Pollard finds touch on the New Zealand 10-metre line and Wiese carrers into midfield from the line-out.

New Zealand stand firm, though, and Pollard goes to the air. It's going to be a scrum put-in to the All Blacks back where we started. Intensity higher than the accuracy so far.

6 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Good start from Tupou Vaa'i at the line-out. He's disrupted a couple of South Africa throws.

Error from McKenzie, though. Grant Williams hoists a box-kick that is dropped by the New Zealand fly-half. McKenzie then tackles Williams high.

4 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Bedlam. Bongi Mbonambi's throw sails over the top and as Handré Pollard jumps to gather, he is upended by Tele'a. No penalty.

Eventually, following a trundle out wide from Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jordie Barrett slams a kick down-field that skips into touch.

2 mins, South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

Massive shove from South Africa, which puts the All Blacks under severe pressure. New Zealand are on the back foot from there and, though Mark Tele'a finds a bit of space on the edge, Siya Kolisi covers and forces a fumble in the tackle.

Springboks put-in, just outside their own 22.... they've splintered the All Blacks and won a penalty. Concerning for the All Blacks.

Kick-off: South Africa 0 New Zealand 0

We're off! Damian McKenzie goes high and long towards Jasper Wiese, who carries for the first time this afternoon.

Wow, interesting start. Matthew Carley pings South Africa for delay of play. Scrum to the All Blacks. As long as he's consistent all afternoon.

Haka time

No 'mistimed' music over the tannoy this weekend as TJ Perenara leads the haka. There's a big chorus of 'Olé, olé, ølé, olé, Bokke!' before it gets going, though. Then a roar as it finishes. Good stuff.

04:00 PM BST

Man in the middle

The referee today is Matthew Brace. He'll be assissted by Andrew Brace and Jordan Way running touch, with Ian Tempest as television match official.

Players out

Huge noise and plenty of pyrotechnics. The teams are out onto the surface. Anthems coming up.

Four in a row for the Springboks?

The last time South Africa went four-from-four against New Zealand, as they are aiming to today? Back in 1949. What a statement that would be.

Rugby Championship permutations

Three from three so far, with a double-header against Argentina to come for the Springboks after this, the hosts will go to the verge of Rugby Championship title with victory here.

New Zealand have lost two games already, having slipped up against the Pumas in Wellington last month. They are fighting to stay in contention.

Twenty minutes until kick-off

Send me your predictions in the comments, please. South Africa by a score, for me.

Players to watch

I am particularly intrigued by how Grant Williams goes at scrum-half for the Springboks. Having scored from the bench last week, could he go some way towards nailing down a starting place?

Shuttershock

And then Wallace Sititi, starting at blindside flanker for the All Blacks, is an exceptional talent. On the back of tremendous breakthrough campaign in Super Rugby, this is a big opportunity. His opposite number will be Pieter-Steph du Toit, perhaps the in-form player in the world.

rugby

Team reminders

Half an hour until the first whistle. Here are the teams, both of them showing a few changes from last weekend.

South Africa

Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handré Pollard, Grant Williams; Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortjé, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Jaden Hendrikse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Lukhanyo Am

New Zealand

Will Jordan; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele'a; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett (captain), Tupou Vaa'i, Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newel, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett

Analysis

We have taken a closer look at restarts and how significant they have become in the modern game. They truly shaped the course of last weekend's game at Ellis Park.

Here's a clip of Elrigh Louw during his influential cameo from the bench, which helped guide the Springboks to victory.

Here's the article.

News from the week

In case you missed it, there have been significant developments this week regarding the future international calendar, with New Zealand and South Africa set to stage extended tours of one another's nations from 2026.

These trips will take place every four years and feature a three-Test series.

The news is, however, rather concerning for Australia and Argentina. It means that the Rugby Championship will only be played in full - with double-headers of each fixture - every other year.

AP

History lesson

This is a fascinating piece from over very own Ben Coles, looking at New Zealand's affinity with Cape Town.

Rugby

South Africa have only won three of the 10 Tests against New Zealand to have been staged in Cape Town. What a record that is.

One hour until kick-off

The hosts have arrived at the venue.

Last time out

It's well worth recapping the contest between these two teams a week ago in Johannesburg. Here are the highlights...

...and this our match report, courtesy of my colleague Charles Richardson.

Preview

By Chris Mills

Hello and welcome to the Cape Town Stadium for The Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and the All Blacks as The Springboks look to clinch the title today with a win, but will also need Australia to do them a favour in Sante Fe.

It’s a first visit to Cape Town since 2016 for New Zealand who are looking to end a three-match loss streak against their hosts - a fourth would be the first time since 1949.

They are without Ethan Blackadder and Caleb Clarke due to ‘minor injuries’ with Wallace Sititi coming in to make his international debut. Cortez Ratima, Sevu Reece and Mark Tele’a also make starts.

Mark Tele'a is back in the starting side

Coach Scott Robertson is excited about the prospect of Sititi: “He’s a hell of an athlete and built for these sorts of games. He’s a great defender, has a great skill set and we’ve been impressed with him in the last month. We believe with Ethan’s injury that it’s his time.”

South Africa have made a hefty seven changes from last weekend’s late victory in Johannesburg with Willie le Roux and Handre Pollard given starts. Kurt-Lee Arendse misses out after sustaining a concussion.

Rassie Erasmus has acknowledged that his side's opponents will always be a tough test: “It’s a very difficult team to coach against, to play against and I think greatness will always be around them because they have really special players and coaches.”