South Africa beat Tunisia to reach semis at Cup of Nations and spot at World Cup

South Africa squeaked into the semi-final at the Cup of Nations and a second consecutive World Cup appearance after a 1-0 win over Tunisia in Rabat on Thursday night.

The first quarter of the tie at the Stade Moulay Hassan suggested Desiree Ellis's team would surge into the last four and - with the tournament doubling as qualifiers for next year's World Cup - into that competition as well.

The Group C winners bedazzled Tunisia weaving pretty patterns through the midfield. The three woman defence yielded to their inner Franz Beckenbauer and strolled forward to slide the ball along the deck to midfielders or loft passes into space for the forwards.

And the Tunisians seemed powerless to arrest the developments.

In one silky streak, Jermaine Seoposenwe waltzed through the defence but could not generate any power on her shot and allowed the Tunisia goalkeeper Jabrani Sulaima to save comfortably.

In the 12th minute, the expected happened. Seoposenwe picked up a deflection and headed for goal.

She waited for Soulaima to advance and slotted into the right hand corner of the net.

Response

Tunisia offered nothing in response. Target striker Leila Makoun huffed. She puffed up her her teammates to help her press the advancing defenders.

And there was an instant return. She forced a good block from South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini mid way through the first half. But the South Africans were unruffled.

Noxolo Cesane should have wrapped up the contest 10 minutes into the second half. But the 21-year-old contrived to blaze over an open goal.

Error

That glaring miss allowed the Tunisians to sense that they were still in the tie. But even as the South Africans became debilitatingly sloppy, the belief failed to translate into incision.

And yet hope continued.

South Africa substtute Melinda Kgadiete chested down a cross but with time to compose herself she hurried her shot and it screamed over the bar.

Cesane's misery continued. Clean through on goal 10 minutes from time, she sidefooted wide with only Soulaima to beat.

Story continues

Frantic

Wayward passes and rash tackles added to the frenetic finale as Tunisia probed to punish the imprecision.

They believed they had their opening in stoppage time but referee Salma Mukansanga refused them a penalty and declined to check with the video assistants. Several players surrounded her after the final whistle.

"I intervened and warded them off because I didn't want us picking up any red cards," said Tunisia coach Samir Landolsi.

"The penalty should have been given but that's the way it goes. Congratulations to South Africa and we must get ready for our next challenge."

Step

While South Africa prepare to play Zambia on Monday in Casablanca for a place in the final on 23 July, Tunisia will take on Senegal on Sunday in the repechage for one of the two inter-confederation play-off places for the World Cup.

"I proud of my team," Landolsi added. "They're young and they showed good qualities. Getting to this stage will inspire lots of players and Tunisia will get stronger."

South Africa will either have to improve their marksmanship or their composure.

Work

"We'll keep working," said Ellis. "That's all you can do is keep working. I'm not happy with the performance as the game went on.

"Obviously players start looking at the clock and start panicking and doing silly things. We tried to calm them down and tried to change the formation to take control back but we couldn't even hold on to the ball as the pressure rose.

"But we showed character and grit and ee're going to the World Cup. So that pressure is off. We can celebrate and then get ready for the next game."