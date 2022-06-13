South Africa Basic Iron and Steel Manufacture and Wholesale Market Report 2022: Steel for Renewable Energy Supply is Key Market Opportunity

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture and Wholesale of Basic Iron and Steel in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing freight logistics costs and supply disruptions caused by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have highlighted the value of local steel production. South Africa experienced a steel shortage in 2021, causing prices to increase and leading some downstream companies to ask for the removal of import duties to allow them to increase imports while local producers were unable to satisfy demand. Prices have since reduced and supply has increased while demand had dropped, resulting in a current oversupply of steel in South Africa.

Steel and Metal Masterplan

A master plan, signed in 2021, has identified overcapacity in the production of long steel products and a focus on local production of flat steel products as many grades required by the automotive, mining and construction equipment, and mining industries are not manufactured locally.

The plan also identifies steel needed for renewable energy supply as an opportunity for the iron and steel industry. The plan includes an agreement by manufacturers of primary steel products to contribute to a development fund to support various projects identified in the plan.

Challenges

Manufacturers of basic iron and steel face challenges such as the slow rollout of the government's infrastructure development program, unstable electricity supply, steeply rising costs of raw materials, logistics, low domestic economic growth and unreliable rail transport. Some downstream steel product manufacturers believe their products are uncompetitive in export markets due to import duties and high prices charged by steel producers.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of basic iron and steel in South Africa and includes information on the state and size of the industry and influencing factors such as input costs, infrastructure and transport challenges, major players, regulations and government support.

There are profiles of 41 companies including the major players such as ArcelorMittal South Africa, Columbus Stainless and BSi Steel, steel traders such as Macsteel Services Centres and suppliers such as Hudaco Trading.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size Of The Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors And Pain Points

3. Local
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development

4. Africa

5. International

6. Influencing Factors
6.1. Covid -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Performance Of End-User Industries
6.4. Input Costs
6.5. Rail And Port Services
6.6. Inconsistent Supply Of Electricity
6.7. Government Support
6.8. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation
6.9. Labour
6.10. Environmental Issues

7. Competitive Environment
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure Of The Industry
7.3. Barriers To Entry

8. SWOT Analysis

9. Outlook

10. Industry Associations

Company Profiles

  • A Holman Trading Company (Pty) Ltd

  • Aeroton Steel (Pty) Ltd

  • Africa Pipe Industries (Pty) Ltd

  • Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd

  • Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd

  • ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd

  • Argent Industrial Ltd

  • Augusta Steel (Pty) Ltd

  • Aveng Ltd

  • Barnes Reinforcing Industries (Pty) Ltd

  • Barnes Tubing Industries (Pty) Ltd

  • Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd

  • BSi Steel (Pty) Ltd

  • Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd

  • Cape Town Iron and Steel Works (Pty) Ltd

  • Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd

  • Clotan Steel (Pty) Ltd

  • Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd

  • Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd

  • Consolidated Wire Industries (Pty) Ltd

  • Fischer South Africa Facilities (Pty) Ltd

  • Garsin Steel Tube and Pipe (Pty) Ltd

  • Hall Longmore Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

  • Jaguar Metals (Pty) Ltd

  • Macdonald Steel SA (Pty) Ltd

  • Macsteel Service Centres SA (Pty) Ltd

  • Meshco (Pty) Ltd

  • N J R Steel Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • Neven Matthews (Pty) Ltd

  • Pro Roof Steel and Tube (Pty) Ltd

  • Richards Bay Titanium (Pty) Ltd

  • SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd

  • Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Shaurya Steel (Pty) Ltd

  • Stewarts and Lloyds Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • Tradecore Steel (Pty) Ltd

  • Tronox Mineral Sands (Pty) Ltd

  • Unica Iron and Steel (Pty) Ltd

  • United Heavy Industries (Pty) Ltd

  • Veer Steel Mills (Pty) Ltd


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojz2wd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Royals' bats awaken in 8-4 win over Blue Jays to avoid sweep

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Matheny spent about 20 minutes in the dugout before his Kansas City Royals took the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and tried to put what has been a miserable 20-game stretch into perspective. “There's some things we can get better at,” Matheny said of the 5-15 rut, “and it's a long list.” They took care of a couple of them in their series finale against Toronto. Kansas City finally managed to get into hitter's counts throughout the game, knocking ou

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • After busy off-season, new-look Redblacks ready to move on from dismal 3-11 campaign

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks believe significant moves made by first-year general manager Shawn Burke, and the integration of new players into the team atmosphere, will help the team improve on its ugly 3-11 record from last year. Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said team-building was a key factor throughout training camp with a number of new faces joining the team. "We did a lot of team-building stuff over the course of training camp to make sure these guys .. jelled with the new crew," LaP

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Toronto Raptors put Champagnie — Julian, not Justin — through pre-draft paces

    TORONTO — Julian Champagnie has seen the rigours an NBA season first-hand from his twin brother Justin, and so has no illusions about playing basketball on the game's biggest stage. "I definitely have a lot of respect for (Justin)," Julian said. "He did have some really high moments and had some really low ones where he wasn't playing (in his rookie season with the Raptors), and I know how he felt, it was tough. Seeing him persevere and continue to go harder and eventually find his role, it was

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Hedman: Lightning need to play best game of series to win in New York

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have to win at least one game at Madison Square Garden to overcome the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final. Heading into Game 5 in New York, Victor Hedman believes his team have to play their best game of the series to stand a chance.&nbsp;

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Lightning score two late goals to stun Rangers in Game 5

    The Lightning are on the brink of yet another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold to do his residency

    Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold once again. Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press on Wednesday he has received four contract offers from NFL clubs — he wouldn't divulge the teams — but is putting football on the back burner after being accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, starting next month. The veteran offensive lineman has been an unrestricted NFL free agent since March. He's not retiring, rather he's taking care of medical requir

  • Will Avs regret breaking Conference final superstition?

    The Colorado Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final and proceeded to break the long-standing superstition of not touching the Clarence Campbell Bowl.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes