South Africa Bakery Products Manufacturing Market Report 2021: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Major Players, Developments, Competition, Industry Associations

This report focuses on the manufacture of bakery products and includes information on the state of the sector influencing factors and the major players, including their recent results, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 27 companies Including the four largest players, Pioneer Foods (Sasko and Duens bakeries), Tiger Brands (Albany bakeries), Premier Foods (Snowflake and Blue Ribbon flour and bakeries) and RCL Foods (Sunbake bakeries).

Other profiled companies include bakeries such as Fournos, flour mills such as VKB and Retsol, owner of the Corner Bakery, which operates in petrol station forecourts.

Manufacture of Bakery Products:

Bread is the second most important provider of energy in the national diet after maize products. While bread consumption in South Africa increased slightly in 2020, the South African Chamber of Baking said that the pandemic will likely result in a switch to other staples such as maize meal.

While the manufacture of baked goods is a growing industry in South Africa, the pandemic has led to a number of artisanal bakeries shutting. Bigger bakeries have mostly benefited from consumers stocking up during the pandemic. However the industry is facing increasing costs, including higher flour prices, and the possible introduction of inspection services for the wheat sector, which could lead to higher bread prices.;



Imports:

South Africa imports more than 40% of its wheat requirements. Wheat production in the farming year to end June 2021 is expected to reach a 19-year high following favourable weather conditions in the Western Cape.

While this will result in lower imports, the bread price will likely not come down as wheat prices are largely dependent on developments in the global market and on domestic currency movements.;



Opportunities for SMEs and Entrepreneurs:

The bakery industry is seen by government as a growth industry as baked goods are sold by all food retail outlets. While big companies dominate the industry, there are opportunities for entrepreneurs to start local community or home-based bakeries.

Bakery equipment for startup bakeries is available from a number of suppliers of new and reconditioned equipment.;



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment/Rising Input Costs

5.3. Labour

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Genetically Modified Content and Health Concerns

5.6. Environmental Concerns and Solutions



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable players

Company Profiles

Anat Foods (Pty) Ltd

Bake Tech (Pty) Ltd

Bimbo Qsr Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bread Gypsy Cc (The)

Cape Cookies (Pty) Ltd

Chipkins Puratos (Pty) Ltd

Daisy Health Foods Cc

Famous Brands Ltd

Fournos Group (Pty) Ltd

Goosebumps (Pty) Ltd

Green Health Innovations (Pty) Ltd

In 2 Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Khayelitsha Cookies (Pty) Ltd

Kk Doughnuts Sa (Pty) Ltd

Le Petit Pain (Pty) Ltd

Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd

Mango Ginger Bakery And Coffee Shop (Pty) Ltd

National Brands Ltd

Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd

Premier Fmcg (Pty) Ltd

Rcl Foods Ltd

Retsol Stores (Pty) Ltd

Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Rymco (Pty) Ltd

Sd Mantell

Tiger Brands Ltd

Vkb Agri Processors (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q318lk

