South Africa’s Archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died aged 90.

He made his mark in the world as the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa broke the news of his death in a statement on Sunday.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," he said.

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent struggle against apartheid.

He was named the first black Archbishop of Cape Town in 1986 - becoming the head of the Anglican Church, South Africa’s fourth largest.

The Archbishop held the position until 1996.

A school teacher’s son, Tutu was born in Klerksdorp - a conservative town west of Johannesburg, on October 7 in 1931.

During the 1980s, he became the face of the anti-apartheid movement abroad.

At this time, many of the leaders of the rebel African National Congress (ANC) - such as Nelson Mandela - were behind bars.

“Like falling in love” is how the Archbishop described voting in South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994.

Tutu married Leah in 1955. They had four children and several grandchildren.

The family had homes in Cape Town and Soweto township near Johannesburg.

In his retirement, he battled with prostate cancer and largely withdrew from public life.

Asked on his retirement as Archbishop of Cape Town in 1996 if he had any regrets, Tutu said: “The struggle tended to make one abrasive and more than a touch self-righteous. I hope that people will forgive me any hurts I may have caused them.”

He hosted Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their then four-month-old son Archie in one of his last public appearances at his charitable foundation in Cape Town in September 2019.

Tutu said they were a “genuinely caring” couple.