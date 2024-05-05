De Sousa lands Guineas with Elmalka on first Classic ride since betting ban

Silvestre de Sousa and Elmalka return in triumph after the 1,000 Guineas. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Silvestre de Sousa, who was only cleared to resume race-riding in Britain in March after a ten-month ban for breaching betting rules in Hong Kong, steered 28-1 outsider Elmalka to victory in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

The Roger Varian-trained filly caught long-time leader and French raider Ramatuelle on the line after having difficulty handling the track in the early stages and being plum last in the early stages.

The winning rider said: “She’s inexperienced. but she’s very tough and the further they go the better she wil be. She’s tough, she’s learning and she’s improving.”

On being asked what it meant to him being abe to win such a high-profile race so soon after his return to race-riding, De Sousa said: “I’m having to pinch myself. It’s like a drem come true and it’s thanks to Roger [Varian] for giving me opportunity to ride these nice horses.”

Beverley 1.55 Spring Corn 2.30 Willolarupi 3.05 Korroor 3.40 Ardbraccan

4.15 Swatch (nb) 4.50 She’s Got Bottle 5.25 Patronage

Windsor 2.00 Kiss And Run 2.35 Usuario Amigo 3.10 Galyx 3.45 Tipsy Tiger

4.20 Tiriac 4.55 Calm Waters 5.30 Abolish 6.00 High Court Judge

Bath 2.15 Monkey Miss (nap) 2.50 Star Anthem 3.25 Joy Choi 4.00 Bloodhound

4.35 Signcastle City 5.10 Amerigo Vespucci 5.45 Andromedas Kingdom

Warwick 2.40 Midnight Gold 3.15 Get Sky High 3.50 Irish Lullaby 4.25 Fiston De Becon 5.00 Trapista 5.35 Commanding View 6.05 Just Jess

Kempton 2.55 Excelero 3.30 Ideal Des Bordes 4.05 Quick Draw 4.40 Island Run

5.15 Calico 5.50 Playtogetaway

Varian himself said about sending a long-priced winner out to success in the Guineas: “You never go to to these races expecting to win so I’m absolutely delighted. The onwer [Sheikh Ahmed al-Maktoum] has supported me from day one and I’m delighted to deliver him a Classic winner.”