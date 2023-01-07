Soured property bets put pressure on Wall Street buyout king Blackstone

Stephen Schwarzman, the chief executive of the world’s largest private equity firm, is not someone who takes kindly to criticism.

So when Blackstone was last month forced to limit investor withdrawals from its $69bn (£58bn) real estate fund, the combative billionaire came out swinging against his company’s detractors.

Amid interest rate rises, the 75-year-old rejected the idea that the restrictions reflected problems at the fund or in Blackstone more generally.

“The idea that there is something going wrong with this product because people are redeeming is conflating completely incorrect assumptions,” he said. “This was not meant to be a mutual fund with daily liquidity. These are pieces of real estate.”

“[We] are in a cycle where retail investors are less apt to be investing in things ... [People] get scared. It is completely normal and not a concern. I look at this and say this is just a pause – an expected pause – of people pulling money out.”

But after a decade of free money, buyout barons are starting to sweat as rates climb higher and the economic outlook darkens, leaving some major players struggling to raise funds while acquisition financing is also drying up.

In Blackstone’s case, Schwarzman said the surge in withdrawal requests at its Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) was driven by Asian investors who tend to use high levels of leverage – borrowed money – to back positions. They needed to quickly offload assets to meet margin calls last year as property markets in the region went south.

Last month, Blackstone announced the sale of its stakes in the MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort casinos in Las Vegas for $1.27bn. BREIT will use the proceeds from the sale to boost liquidity in order to meet redemption requests, according to reports.

Blackstone is a major player in the US real estate market and grew rapidly in an era of low interest rates by snapping up private apartments, houses and college dormitories.

However, as interest rates climb, the fund’s fortunes have floundered. Wealth advisers are growing more cautious about client exposure to illiquid assets and investors across the board are trimming exposure to property as borrowing costs climb.

BREIT is not the only major property fund to come under pressure in recent weeks. In Britain, asset managers BlackRock and M&G were both forced to extend a block on withdrawals from their respective UK property funds last week in the face of a fire sale by pension schemes.

The moves highlighted the strain in Britain’s real estate market amid rising rates and also pointed to institutional investors shifting out of illiquid assets amid money market turmoil, in part triggered by Liz Truss’ chaotic mini-budget in September.

However, in a rare positive sign for the sector last week, Blackstone’s BREIT managed to secure a significant cash injection in a move intended to shore up confidence in the fund. Blackstone announced that the University of California had agreed to invest $4bn in BREIT, but the private equity giant was forced to offer sweeter than usual terms to secure the injection.

The deal means that the University of California’s endowment fund will receive a minimum annual return on its investment of 11.25pc for six years, while Blackstone will provide a $1bn backstop if the fund does not achieve its targets. Other investors in BREIT are not given such generous terms.

Schwarzman said: “Blackstone is committed to bringing the highest quality alternative investment products to individual investors to improve their returns. UC Investments’ $4 billion investment is validation of this strategy.”

He added that the move “gives BREIT increased balance sheet flexibility and capital during an opportune deployment period for all our investors”.

However, the sweetened deal will also act as a warning sign that big institutional investors will demand more protections to invest in property funds as commercial real estate values decline.

Jade Rahmani and Michael Brown, analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said: “In our view, the transaction provides a negative read-through to the commercial real estate sector based on a higher cost of capital.”

Despite the investment, BREIT’s recent issues still point to wider problems within the private equity industry which effectively enjoyed a decade of uninterrupted growth while interest rates were near record lows.

Some firms are struggling to raise fresh war chests. US buyout group Carlyle said last month that it is likely to miss its March deadline to raise $22bn for its flagship fund, while rival Apollo similarly said it would take longer to raise its latest buyout fund.

Others are not concerned about the health of the industry. Hugh Lloyd Ellis, head of private equity consulting at PwC UK, said: “There is still significant fundraising taking place. I wouldn’t buy into the thesis that private equity is struggling to raise.”

A lack of acquisition financing, especially in the debt markets, has also forced buyout barons to alter their strategies. A growing number of managers are now looking to acquire minority stakes in target companies with the option of taking a controlling stake at a later date.

The rise of collateralised fund obligations, similar in design to collateralised debt obligations that became infamous in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, have also raised questions about private equity firms taking on new forms of risky leverage.

Yet despite the more difficult conditions, analysts still expect the private equity industry to be at the forefront of a dealmaking recovery as they seek to snap up assets at a discount.

FILE PHOTO: Liz Truss delivers a speech on her last day in office as British Prime Minister, outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo - HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
Peel Hunt, the City stock broker, this week predicted that buyout houses are gearing up for a swoop on UK-listed companies owing to the “overwhelming” mountain of capital they are sitting on.

Analysts at the broker said they expect private equity firms to be “early movers” in dealmaking this year, “provided the debt markets are supportive”. They added that the European private equity industry was estimated to be sitting on a €270bn (£239bn) war chest.

“The sheer weight of dry powder, following a period of record fundraising, demands the deployment of capital,” the analysts said.

PwC’s Lloyd Ellis predicts a continued slowdown in large cap deals in the first half of the year owing to credit and interest rate uncertainty before a rebound later in 2023.

Deals like Elon Musk’s $44bn debt-fuelled acquisition of Twitter, which has left banks struggling to offload the debt, have also contributed to a slowdown in larger dealmaking.

Lloyd Ellis adds: “The private equity industry was born in the 1980s and 1990s during a period of much higher interest rates. It can thrive in a high interest rate environment… The conditions will be ripe for an uptick in activity from the second half of the year.”

