Sources: Wizards' Bradley Beal joins Team USA's withdraw list for FIBA World Cup

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will not participate with Team USA this autumn due to the birth of his second child. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal will join the growing list of stars to withdraw from USA Basketball practices and the FIBA World Cup, sources told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Unlike others who have pulled their names out of consideration in order to “focus on the upcoming season,” Beal will do so to focus on his family. Per Haynes, Beal is leaving Team USA due to the upcoming birth of his second child with partner Kamiah Adams.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is withdrawing from USA Basketball training camp and FIBA World Cup due to birth of his child in late August/early September, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 22, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum took his name out of the running, sources told Haynes on Saturday, to concentrate on the season. The same day sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon also withdrew his name. Rockets superstar James Harden has pulled his name the day prior in order to focus on the season.

And Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers star addition, withdrew his name earlier in the week to prepare for a “championship run” with his new team.

Team USA down to 15

San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich will guide Team USA through the tournament. He told USA Basketball in June after the training camp selections trimming it down to 12 would be “extremely difficult.”

It seems players are making the decision for him. The roster is now down to 15, opening up the door for other players since the former headliners of Davis and Harden have each taken themselves out. Only three will be cut if there are no more withdrawals.

All-NBA players Kemba Walker and Damian Lillard are still on the roster as is Andrew Drummond, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry and Khris Middleton.

The roster now has three players instead of five that are previous FIBA World Cup gold medalists: Drummond (2014), Love (‘10). Harrison Barnes, Lowry and Love have all won Olympic golds as well.

When is Team USA camp?

USA Basketball practices will be held Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas. The official 12-player Team USA roster will be announced Aug. 17 with the FIBA World Cup beginning Aug. 31 in China after an exhibition tour.

The U.S. is the No. 1 ranked tam and two-time defending World Cup champions. A title would make them the first country to win three consecutive golds.

They’ll play in Group E with the Czech Republic, Japan and Turkey. In all the U.S. has 12 medals, five of which are gold, in 17 appearances.

