Sources: Deshaun Watson ruling expected Monday

The NFL and NFL Players Association are expected to receive a written disciplinary ruling in the Deshaun Watson personal conduct arbitration on Monday, two sources familiar with the proceedings have told Yahoo Sports.

The sources said representatives for both the league and union have been notified that former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, who is the independent disciplinary arbitrator in the Watson case, is prepared to present her decision on whether the Cleveland Browns quarterback violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and whether a suspension is warranted for any violation.

A potential suspension decision for Watson has been in a holding pattern since a hearing in late June, in which the NFL and NFLPA presented Robinson with evidence and arguments related to the league’s investigation.

Robinson’s forthcoming decision was first reported by CBS Sports.

Watson reported for Browns camp on July 22 and has been practicing with the team as he has awaited Robinson’s decision. While Robinson's determination will provide clarity on the next step in the process, there remains some mystery over how each side will respond to her decision. In the event that Robinson determines there is no evidence of a personal conduct violation, the disciplinary case will conclude without any opportunity for appeal.

The more likely outcome expected by the NFL and NFLPA is that Robinson will determine a violation and corresponding suspension, opening a window in which either the league or union can choose to appeal the decision. If neither side does so, Robinson’s decision will be the final word in the case. But if either side chooses to appeal, the final suspension decision will be moved to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or his chosen designee. Following that, the lone avenue to fight any suspension by Watson’s camp and the union would be to attempt to overturn the ruling via lawsuit in federal court.

Watson’s future has been in limbo since a league investigation into 24 civil suits filed against the quarterback alleging sexual misconduct or sexual assault. Twenty of the 24 suits have been settled out of court, while four remain on a track for a jury trial. Sources previously told Yahoo Sports that the NFL presented investigative material related to five of the women who had filed suits against Watson, including direct interviews with four of the alleged victims and other digital exhibits. At the time of the hearing, the NFL was seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year, after which Watson would have to apply for reinstatement by Goodell.