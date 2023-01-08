Sources: Sacramento Kings signing defensive-minded guard P.J. Dozier to 10-day contract

Kings coach Mike Brown has been frustrated with his team’s inability to defend and prevent opponents from getting to the basket for points in the paint. Maybe P.J. Dozier can help.

The Kings are signing Dozier to a 10-day contract, a league source told The Sacramento Bee on Sunday, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources said the Kings have reached a verbal agreement with Dozier, who could arrive in Sacramento as soon as Sunday evening.

Dozier, 26, is a defensive-minded guard who has appeared in 105 NBA games over five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. He has modest career averages of 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists, but he is known as a defensive-minded wing who is capable of guarding multiple positions.

Dozier is 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds with a 6-11 wingspan. He went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017. He was selected as a G League All-Star in 2019 as a member of the Maine Red Claws, Boston’s G League affiliate.

Dozier signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets in August 2019. The following summer, the Nuggets converted his two-way contract to a multiyear NBA deal.

Dozier tore his left ACL in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 23, 2021. He was subsequently traded to the Celtics and Orlando Magic as he recovered from injury.

Dozier signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in September and was assigned to the G League Iowa Wolves, where he averaged 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 13 games.

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez is familiar with Dozier from their time together with the Nuggets. Sacramento’s player personnel department has been tracking Dozier’s progress for some time, sources said. The Kings believe Dozier will provide versatility and a good fit at both ends of the floor, particularly in their defensive system.

The Kings created an open roster spot Friday when they waived former UC Davis standout Chima Moneke.

Dozier joins a crowded backcourt that already features De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis. However, Dozier has logged 39% of his NBA minutes at the small forward spot, according to Basketball Reference.