Sources: Rockets end Russell Westbrook-John Wall talks over Lakers' refusal to include 1st-round pick

Chris Haynes
·2 min read
The Houston Rockets offered the Los Angeles Lakers a deal that would have swapped John Wall for Russell Westbrook, but the Lakers declined to include a first-round pick, sources told Chris Haynes as he relayed on TNT Thursday evening.

The discussion ended because of the refusal to include the draft pick, sources said. The Lakers did not make any moves before the trade deadline despite losing six of their last eight games.

Now, the Lakers will look to the buyout market, sources said. However, that path also looks dim to bring in a player who could help the Lakers move into title contention.

The Lakers are 26-30 and in ninth place in the Western Conference, good for the play-in tournament. Their remaining schedule is the hardest in the league.

Los Angeles acquired Westbrook last summer on the night of the 2021 NBA draft. The Lakers sent out a bevy of picks, plus Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell.

Westbrook’s performance so far this season has not matched the trade value. He is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Recently, he has been relegated to the bench late in games. He missed the Lakers’ 107-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday with lower back tightness.

Westbrook’s contract is cumbersome to nearly every other team, as he’s slated to make $47 million next season in the final year of a deal he originally signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wall’s contract is similar to Westbrook’s, making $44 million this season with $47 million scheduled for next season. Wall has not played in a game this season in Houston. He contends he wants to play, but the Rockets do not have a role for him. The Rockets are in last place in the West at 15-39.

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a loss.
Russell Westbrook remains a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after the NBA trade deadline. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
