Sources: Reggie Jackson expected to be Clippers' starting point guard over John Wall to open season

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to name Reggie Jackson the starting point guard to open up the 2022-23 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Jackson was in a preseason battle with five-time All-Star John Wall for the starting point guard nod.

Jackson is expected to join a lineup featuring Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac.

It is unlikely Wall will play back-to-back games to start the year, sources said. He had a strong exhibition campaign, but Jackson has continuity with the personnel from his two-plus seasons with the team.

“Whoever’s best with the starters, whoever’s best with the guys off the bench. It could always change,” head coach Tyronn Lue said on Friday. “Right now, it’s just whatever’s best for the team.”

This decision would allow Wall more time to get reacclimated to the grueling schedule of an 82-game season after he was sidelined for two of the last three seasons due to injuries and a healthy full-season scratch.

The Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the league with championship aspirations. Their season opener is against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 20.