Sources: Raptors Include Kyle Lowry in Trade Offer for Grizzlies Stars Mike Conley, Marc Gasol

The Memphis Grizzlies have continued trade discussions on both franchise cornerstones Mike Conley and Marc Gasol in lead up to Thursday’s trade deadline. As has been widely reported, the Utah Jazz have initiated negotiations centered around Ricky Rubio involving a young player such as Dante Exum and Grayson Allen while the Detroit Pistons have called building packages around point guard Reggie Jackson.

MANNIX: Inside the Celtics' Pursuit of Anthony Davis

Perhaps of greatest intrigue, the Toronto Raptors have called Memphis offering Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Lowry for both of Conley and Gasol, league sources told Sports Illustrated. Memphis, sources said, would prefer to receive younger players such as OG Anunoby or draft assets in any exchange with Toronto that would send Conley north. The Grizzlies of course rejected Toronto’s initial offer.

Lowry has been made aware of Toronto’s negotiations involving him, according to once source close to the All-Star point guard.