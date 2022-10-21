Sources: Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct

Vincent Goodwill
·1 min read

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct with a female former employee, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports.

The investigation is expected to conclude by early next week if not sooner, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Murphy was elevated to assistant GM and president of the Pistons’ G-League team, the Motor City Cruise, just last month. Murphy is a Detroit native and former coach of Eastern Michigan.

Sources told Yahoo Sports Murphy has been away from the team for over a week, after the team was notified of allegations from a former employee who was let go earlier in the calendar year.

ESPN first reported news of Murphy being placed on leave.

Detroit Pistons logo is pictured on the court before a 2021 game. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy on administrative leave following an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

