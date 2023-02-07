Sources: Nets and Raptors trade talks involve Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, more

The Brooklyn Nets have expressed interest in trading for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, league sources told HoopsHype. Brooklyn’s interest in Siakam was first reported by Marc Stein.

Toronto covets Nets starting center Nic Claxton and has expressed interest in acquiring him in trade discussions with Brooklyn, league sources told HoopsHype. At last year’s trade deadline, the Raptors offered a first-round pick in an attempt to acquire Claxton and have since kept an eye on the rising center. Nets forward Ben Simmons and several first-round draft picks have also been discussed in trade conversations with the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype.

The Nets have also separately expressed interest in OG Anunoby.

According to a report from Marc Stein, the Nets have dabbled with flipping Spencer Dinwiddie and draft compensation to Toronto for Fred VanVleet too.

Siakam is averaging career-highs in points (24.7) and assists (6.2) this season while leading the league in minutes per game (37.5) for the second straight season. Siakam turns 29 in April and is scheduled to earn $37.9 million next season.

VanVleet has a $22.8 million player option, which he’s expected to decline and enter unrestricted free agency, league sources say. He’s currently No. 3 overall in our HoopsHype free agent rankings.

Anunoby is considered one of the top wing defenders in the league. He’s owed $18.6 million next season and then has a $19.9 million player option for the 2024-25 season, per our HoopsHype Raptors salaries page.

Claxton has transformed into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and was viewed as Brooklyn’s third-best player according to rival NBA executives before the team traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas.

Simmons is owed $78.23 million over the next two seasons, per our HoopsHype Nets salary page.

