Sources: NBA veteran Nate Robinson to play professionally in Lebanon

Nate Robinson last played with New Orleans in 2015. (AP)

Eleven-year NBA veteran Nate Robinson has signed a one-year contract with Homenetmen Beirut in Lebanon, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Robinson will play in Lebanon until at least mid-April. The three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion is currently playing in the Ice Cube-founded Big3 league.

Robinson, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft, has been out of the NBA since 2015, bouncing around in European leagues and in the G League.

For Robinson, the journey out of the NBA has led him to overseas leagues and even attempting a football career at one point. Robinson reportedly worked out for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. A former basketball and football star at the University of Washington, Robinson is working to revive a professional career.

Robinson averaged 11 points and three assists in his 11 seasons, playing for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

