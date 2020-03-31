The NBA is planning a players-only NBA2K tournament that will feature the league's sharpest video gamers and it will be broadcast on ESPN, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The league hopes to launch the event Friday, with the tournament including some big-name players, sources said.

With the sports landscape on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and the federal government extending the social-distancing measure to at least April 30, the league has been forced to evaluate the safest way to bring fans basketball some action.

Players competing against their peers in the comfort of their own homes could offer a distraction for fans who are missing the game and a little competition.

The league is still finalizing some details for the tournament, sources said.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo were the past two NBA2K cover athletes.

The NBA is planning to try something a little different Friday. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

