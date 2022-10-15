Sources: Matisse Thybulle, 76ers start contract extension talks ahead of Monday's deadline

Chris Haynes
·1 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers have recently held brief conversations on the possibility of a rookie-scale contract extension for elite defensive guard Matisse Thybulle, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Conversations have been with Thybulle's agent, Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports.

The deadline to reach an agreement on a deal is 6 pm. ET Monday. If both sides fail to agree to terms by the deadline, Thybulle, 25, would become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The two-time NBA All-Defensive second-team performer has elevated himself to one of the league’s premier defenders during his brief professional career.

Thybulle, who has been among the league leaders in steals and blocks while coming off the bench, spent the offseason working on improving his offensive game.

In four preseason games, Thybulle has shown improvement by shooting 44% from 3-point range as the Sixers went undefeated in those games.

Thybulle, the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA draft, has a career average of one block, 1.6 steals and shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc in 21.8 minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle runs with the ball during a preseason NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
