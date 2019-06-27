Sources: LeBron James giving Anthony Davis the No. 23 with Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Lakers superstar LeBron James is gifting Anthony Davis his No. 23, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The league has been notified of the pending jersey change, sources said.

Davis, 26, has worn No. 23 throughout his entire seven-year NBA career as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers agreed to acquire Davis on June 15 in a blockbuster deal that sent a number of assets to New Orleans.

The Lakers' No. 23 will be worn by a new player this season. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

James is laying the groundwork to make his soon-to-be new teammate as comfortable as possible, and the six-time All-Star was extremely grateful for the gesture, sources said.

James has worn No. 6 with the Miami Heat and No. 23 with the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

It is unclear what number James will select for the 2019-20 season, sources said. The Nos. 8, 13, 22, 24, 25, 32, 33, 34, 42, 44 and 52 are retired by the Lakers.

The trade that sent Davis to the Lakers isn’t expected to be finalized until July 6.

