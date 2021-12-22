Sources: Kings signing Emmanuel Mudiay; optimistic Richaun Holmes will return vs. Clippers

The Kings have been extremely shorthanded over the past three games with a growing number of players out due to NBA health and safety protocols, but help is on the way.

League sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are optimistic center Richaun Holmes will be available when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. In addition, the Kings will announce the signings of Emmanuel Mudiay and Ade Murkey, and both are expected to be available against the Clippers, sources said.

Holmes has missed the past seven games after suffering a laceration to his right eye in a 142-130 victory over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 8. The 28-year-old center is averaging 14.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in his seventh season out of Bowling Green.

The Kings are signing Mudiay and Murkey on 10-day contracts under hardship exemptions as they manage one of the many COVID-19 outbreaks across the league. De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Louis King, Marvin Bagley III, Alex Len and Neemias Queta are all out due to NBA health and safety protocols.

With Holmes’ anticipated return and the additions of Mudiay and Murkey, the Kings expect to have the minimum 13 players required under new roster provisions implemented by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

Mudiay, 25, was the No. 7 pick in the 2015 NBA draft. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard has career averages of 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over five seasons in the NBA, but he has been out of the league since playing 54 games for the Utah Jazz in 2019-20. He has been playing professionally in Lithuania this season.

Murkey, 23, is part of the Kings’ G League team in Stockton and was a member of Sacramento’s Las Vegas Summer League championship squad. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard/forward, is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 27.0 minutes per game for Stockton while shooting 47.5% from 3-point range on 5.1 attempts per game.