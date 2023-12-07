Sources Say Kim Kardashian Still Hasn't Apologized to Taylor Swift Over That Leaked Call

But she's open to a reconciliation if Kim says she's sorry.

Swifties have had some time to digest and dissect Taylor Swift's Time Magazine Person of the Year profile, which offered insight into her dating timeline with beau Travis Kelce and allowed her to explain exactly what went down with that whole Kanye West Kim Kardashian controversy back in 2016. Sources speaking to TMZ say that now, in the year of our Lord 2023, Swift still hasn't received an apology from Kardashian, though individuals close to the superstar singer say that she's "open" to a reconciliation.

“Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” Swift told Time of the situation. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Sources explained to TMZ that Swift still believes Kardashian and West had betrayed her and that Swift was “dumbfounded” when Kardashian didn't apologize after the full phone call leaked in 2020. With that evidence, fans saw that Swift was right all along.

At the time, Kardashian posted a statement that read, “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission...’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission. In her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.‘ The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.”



A source close to Swift told TMZ today that “a public shaming calls for a public ‘I’m sorry.’” If and only if she were to get an official statement from Kardashian, Swift would be more than happy to “bury the hatchet.” The sources also noted that Kim and Taylor are not friends or in contact with each other and that the reality star hasn't commented on Swift's Time honor.



