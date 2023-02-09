Sources: Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns in blockbuster move

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster move, league sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports.

The Suns also will send forward Jae Crowder, who has not played this season after requesting a trade in the offseason, to the Nets, according to reports. Crowder could be part of an additional trade ahead of the deadline at 3 p.m. Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Brooklyn will also receive Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 pick swap, according to ESPN. TJ Warren is headed to Phoenix in the deal, as well.

After the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, Durant reportedly met with Brooklyn's front office to discuss "the direction of the franchise and its ability to be a championship contender." Apparently, those conversations were not fruitful.

Omygod lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 9, 2023

Kevin Durant en route to his preferred destination: Phoenix Suns

Durant requested a trade in the offseason with a strong preference to join the Suns with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Neither Paul nor Booker have won an NBA title, and the addition of Durant likely would have vaulted them to preseason championship favorites.

When no offers materialized in the summer, Durant rescinded the request before the season began.

Durant is in the first year of a four-year, $194 million extension he signed in August 2021 when the Nets had a Big 3 of Durant, Irving and James Harden. None of them no longer wear a Nets uniform. Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a package that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn at last year's trade deadline.

Durant played 39 games for the Nets this season before suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee. He is expected to remain sidelined through the All-Star break, so his Suns debut is likely to happen at the end of the month. The Suns' first game after the break is Feb. 24 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Story continues

Durant was selected to his 13th All-Star Game as a starter for the Eastern Conference prior to the trade. NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to name an injury replacement for him, and others, ahead of the event in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago won 121-112. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Suns were expected to be active at the trade deadline

Mat Ishbia was confirmed as the Suns' new majority owner by the NBA Board of Governors on Monday night. He was expected to have a major impact on Phoenix's trade negotiations as ousted owner Robert Sarver had stagnated much of the Suns' player movements.

In September, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $1 million for toxic workplace allegations uncovered in a bombshell report by ESPN a year earlier. Sarver announced his intention to sell the team shortly after the penalties. However, he remained involved in the Suns' player movement decisions until Ishbia took control.