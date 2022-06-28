Sources: John Wall, Rockets agree to contract buyout; Clippers likely to sign 5-time All-Star in free agency

The Houston Rockets paid a healthy John Wall $44.3 million to sit on their bench last season. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

John Wall's strange tenure with the Houston Rockets is coming to an end.

The Rockets have agreed to a buyout of the final year of Wall's massive contract, sources told Yahoo Sports, paving the way for the five-time All-Star to resurrect his career with a competitive team.

Wall’s agent Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports, is meeting with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone on Tuesday to finalize the terms, sources said.

It expected Wall will give back approximately $7 million in salary to hit the open market, sources said. He picked up his $47.4 million player option before the buyout.

He will automatically become one of the top free agents in the 2022 class, though Wall intends to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers upon clearing waivers, sources said.

The Rockets paid a healthy Wall $44.3 million sit on the bench for the entirety of the 2021-22 season. Wall has played less than half a season since the 2018 calendar year.

Wall, a former No. 1 overall pick of the Washington Wizards, is a career 43.1% shooter and 32.3% from 3-point range. Over 613 regular season games in his career, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.