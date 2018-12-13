Sources: Jeurys Familia agrees to 3-year deal with New York Mets

LAS VEGAS — Free-agent reliever Jeurys Familia has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the New York Mets, sources familiar with the deal told Yahoo Sports. The deal is pending a physical.

Familia returns to the team that signed him as an amateur free agent in 2007 after New York traded the former closer to the Oakland A’s prior to July’s trade deadline for two minor leaguers.

The 29-year-old was 8-6 with 18 saves and a 3.13 ERA in 2018. Piece by piece, the Mets are putting together a contender as Familia potentially serving as the setup man for recently acquired closer Edwin Diaz is as good of a back end of the bullpen as there is in the National League East at the moment.

Familia’s deal was significant as the market for relief pitchers had been unusually quiet, but the run on bullpen arms appears to be on as Joe Kelly agreed to a three-year, $25 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers early Thursday morning.

Relief pitcher Jeurys Familia is returning to the New York Mets after a short stint with the Oakland A’s. (AP)

