Sources: Ja Morant invited to compete in Slam Dunk Contest

LOS ANGELES — Memphis Grizzlies standout rookie Ja Morant has been invited to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The 6-foot-3 point guard out of Murray State has had some of the most electrifying, jaw-dropping dunks of the season.

But the 20-year-old high-flyer is still mulling over the offer.

“It’s something I’m thinking about,” Morant told Yahoo Sports. “I haven’t made a decision yet.”

Morant, the No. 2 overall pick, has been cautious in his recovery from back spasms that occurred as a result of crashing into a baseline camera operator in November.

Maintaining good health is Morant’s main focus, and it would be the sole reason why he wouldn’t participate in the event.

The Rookie of the Year favorite is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 31 games this season. He leads all rookies in points and assists per game.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) throws one down against the Kings on Jan. 2. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

