Sources: Hansi Flick grappling with selection headaches ahead of Sevilla showdown

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is facing tough selection decisions ahead of their away fixture against Sevilla.

In fact, reports from AS suggest that Ronald Araujo, Gavi, and Robert Lewandowski are likely to return to the starting line-up, but competition within the squad has made team selection far from straightforward.

Flick’s unpredictable approach, as demonstrated by his handling of Wojciech Szczesny, only adds to the uncertainty.

Barcelona’s tight match schedule, compounded by travel challenges suggests that rotations might be necessary. However, Flick’s history shows that he often defies expectations, keeping fans and players guessing.

Changes expected

In defence, the situation is particularly competitive. While Pau Cubarsi has become a key figure after resting during the last match, Eric Garcia’s strong form and Inigo Martinez’s impressive comeback present compelling options.

Flick must carefully manage this defensive puzzle.

Gavi is likely to return against Sevilla. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

In midfield, Gavi looks set to return after completing necessary concussion protocols following an injury against Alaves.

Alongside Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, Gavi could provide the energy and creativity Flick needs.

Still, Fermin Lopez’s excellent form and Dani Olmo’s strong showing against Valencia make the decision far from simple.

What about the attack?

Up front, Lewandowski remains Flick’s go-to striker, delivering an impressive 30 goals in 32 appearances. Despite Ferran Torres’ standout performance against Valencia, the Polish forward’s reliability keeps him as the preferred choice.

However, Ferran’s ability to operate as a central striker gives Flick added flexibility and ensures Torres will feature at some point during the game. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are expected to retain their places on the wings.

As Flick go through this challenging selection puzzle, it is clear that Barcelona’s depth is both a blessing and a test. The German tactician must strike the right balance to secure a positive result against a formidable Sevilla side.