Sources: Fresno State finalizing deal to bring back Jeff Tedford as head coach

Jeff Tedford looks set to coach Fresno State again.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Fresno State is finalizing a deal with Tedford to return as the team's head coach. Tedford's second stint at Fresno State would come after Kalen DeBoer left for Washington after two seasons at the school.

Sources: Fresno State is finalizing a deal to make Jeff Tedford the next head coach. Deal has been progressing as expected and should be done in next day. https://t.co/q3WwGaLQ8d — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2021

Tedford, 60, coached at Fresno State from 2017-19. The Bulldogs went 26-14 in his three years with the school and won 22 of those games in his first two seasons. Tedford resigned after a 4-8 season in 2019 for health reasons and DeBoer was hired to replace him.

Fresno State went 1-11 the year before Tedford was first hired in 2016. This time he’s taking over a team that went 9-3 in 2021, though QB Jake Haener is in the transfer portal and could potentially follow DeBoer to Washington and transfer back to the school where he started his college career.

Tedford was the head coach at Cal from 2002-12 and coached Aaron Rodgers and Kyle Boller. The Bears went 82-57 in his time at the school and had two 10-win seasons. He became the winningest coach in school history in 2011 and has seven more wins than Andy Smith in second place. Tedford was fired after a 3-9 season in 2012 and spent time in the NFL and CFL before returning to college football on Washington’s staff in 2016.

Tedford's hire will be the second of the week for a school in the Mountain West. Nevada coach Jay Norvell was hired at Colorado State to replace the fired Steve Addazio. Nevada has not yet announced a permanent replacement for Norvell and currently has the only open coaching position in the conference.