Sources: Free agent Kawhi Leonard will not meet with prospective teams Sunday

Free-agent star Kawhi Leonard will not partake in any meetings with prospective teams on the first day of free agency, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Leonard, the 2019 Finals MVP who led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship, will look to ramp up the process over the next couple of days, sources said.

Leonard is in Southern California preparing for his upcoming visits with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors, but the forward will not be rushed into a decision, sources said.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson spoke to Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, over the phone on Sunday, sources said.

Kawhi Leonard is taking it easy and not meeting with potential teams Sunday. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

With Kevin Durant off the board after announcing his plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Leonard is the top free agent available, and the league is eagerly waiting until the four-time All-Star selects his next destination.

The Lakers are positioned to sign one max player in free agency, and the Clippers have space for two max spots.

Possessing arguably the deepest roster in the association, the Raptors would be early favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals if Leonard were to return.

Leonard, 27, produced career highs in points (26.6) and rebounds (7.3) in his lone season with the Raptors.

In eight seasons, the three-time All-Star has averaged 17.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Leonard is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and was the NBA Finals MVP in 2014 for San Antonio.

