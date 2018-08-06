Sources: Free-agent center Greg Monroe agrees to 1-year, $2.2M deal with Raptors

Greg Monroe played 26 games with the Celtics last season. (AP)

Free-agent center Greg Monroe has agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Monroe, an eight-year NBA veteran, will provide additional frontcourt depth, scoring and rebounding to a Raptors team aiming to contend in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors acquired All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard this summer, and worked in recent weeks on securing a big man to shore their depth behind Jonas Valanciunas, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.

Monroe split time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics last season, averaging 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 51 games. He was part of the Bucks’ trade for guard Eric Bledsoe with Phoenix in November, and later received a buyout from the Suns to join Boston.

Monroe, 28, was the No. 7 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2010 out of Georgetown.

Monroe played his first five seasons with the Pistons before joining the Bucks on a free-agent deal in 2015.

He has averaged 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in his career.

